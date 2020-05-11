Police report, 11/5/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dimas Joel Guillen, 17, Spell Drive, Statesboro — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

▲ Ashton Wade Screws, 24, Timerline Road, Statesboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge — felony.

▲ Alayna Jordan Totten, 17, Rivercrest Drive, Brooklet — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Katelyn Morgan Hudson, 17, Allenwood Drive, Statesboro — DUI (less safe/drugs), speeding in excess of maximum limits.





INCIDENTS

▲ No incidents were reported Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 7 calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — four calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — five calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — three calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — 3 accident calls, and 21 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — four medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — two medical calls Tuesday; one accident call; six medical calls Wednesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Tuesday; 44 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Evac — three calls Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Tuesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Center emergency room — two calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy