Police report, 11/3/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Taylor Kathleen Dixon, 33, Broad St., Augusta – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Nelson Lopez, 26, Harvey Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.

Statesboro Police Department

Brandon Markevis Scott, 34, Pike Road – Simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

OLD KINGS ROAD – Driver in grey Prius was stopped for driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Driver insisted she was driving 70 mph. A calibration check was completed on radar equipment and was shown to be working properly. Driver was issued a citation for speeding.

A.J. RIGGS ROAD – Deputies were dispatched to the area for a vehicle that had ran into a ditch. At the scene was a late model Ford truck nose down in a ditch. Driver requested for assistance in pulling his truck out of the ditch. A check of the driver’s license found it was suspended for a second DUI and several other violations. The driver was arrested and taken to jail.

GATEWAY BLVD. – Complainant said the plant had eight Motorola radios taken from their warehouse. Complainant said after night shift at plant secured radios, the day shift workers found no radios. They do not know who took the radios. Also, on a different date, an offset box wrench and a spanner wrench were taken. Plant does have security cameras for the outside but not inside.

BURKHALTER TRAILER PARK – Complainant said she was picking up her daughter at her father’s home when the father pushed her, broke her glasses and took her phone when she called 911. The daughter confirmed her mother’s version of the incident. In speaking with the father, he said he has had arguments with his daughter’s mother in the past and when he saw her walking towards his residence he stopped her, and she ripped at his shirt. He said he pushed her away, which is when her phone fell. Another witness said she say the mother rip at the father’s shirt. Due to conflicting statements and no injuries, no arrests were made.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Eight calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call, one first responder call, one fre call, one first responder call and 31 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Monday.

Other agencies – Five calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy