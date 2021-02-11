Police report, 11/02/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Garfield Joyce, 34, Johnson St. — DUI less safe alcohol, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, flee or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Nelson Lopez, 26, Harvey Drive — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Chadarius Tywan Williams, 23, Old River Road N — Battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ John Connor Brown, 20, Brownwood Road, Madison — Simple battery, public drunkenness.

▲ Clifford Clive Edenfield, 65, Parrish Drive, Metter — Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ Gabriel Golden McCullers, 21, Bearden Road, Monroe — Battery, public drunkenness.

▲ Justice Abdul Muhammad, 20, Washington St., Fairburn — DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Tavance Desmieon Taylor, 29, James St. — DUI less safe drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane, expired registration.

▲ Jataz Jakeem Tootle, 22, Sam Anderson St., Glennville — Battery.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Teresa Eileen Dubberly, 63, Hood Road — DUI less safe alcohol, violation of license restrictions.

▲ Tyrese Rashad Faison, 21, South Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Edwin David Gonzalez, 27, Cameo Blvd, Port St. Lucie, Fla. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Malik Negendra Hollimon, 24, Piedmont Lane, Bonaire — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits, following too closely.

▲ Victoria Shavonn King, 28, Spruce St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane, following too closely.

▲ Darrian Javon McArthur, 30, Johnson St. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Keyvontie Terrell Merritt, 22, Savannah River Parkway, Sylvania — DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

▲ Sydney Lauren Pace, 22, Colwell Road, Jackson — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Antionette Monique Savoy, Rosier Drive, Hephzipah — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Jaylyn Rasheed Wright, 21, First St., Augusta — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Ulmer Ahmed Iqbal, 21, Summer Hill Place, Valdosta — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driver to exercise due care, improper parking, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Garnett Lamar Perry, 44, Horsefly Road, Portal — Criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

▲ Anne Nicole Wilson, 50, Cristine Merre Drive, Orlando, Fla. — Disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday, two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident call, one coroner call, one fire call, three first-responder calls and 30 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one coroner call, two fire calls, one first-responder call and 39 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one first responder call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls and seven medical calls Friday; two first responder calls and seven medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and two medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call eight medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 50 calls Friday; 67 calls Saturday; 45 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Friday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Friday.

▲ Other agency calls — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



