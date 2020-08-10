Police report, 10/8/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michael Allen Capps, 34, Patrol Road, Forsyth – possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Adam Cory Daugherty, 34, Greenbriar Circle, Claxton – contempt of court.

▲ Atira Tymesha Jenkins, 21, Lanier Drive – DUI, speeding.

▲ Kobe Jabaree Murray, 22, Hibusce Street, Savannah – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Martha Amanda Sheley, 41, Nevils Creek Church Road – entering auto; failure to maintain lane; hit and run; expired license; no insurance.

▲ Elijah Jaquan Cone, 23, Lewis Street – suspended license speeding; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of felonies; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Nigil Nykavien Hillie, 21, West Central Avenue, Moultrie – carrying an article with hands not on handlebars.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ronald Johnson, 50, North Main Street – 1st degree burglary.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Ronald Michelle Osburn, 30, Packinghouse Road – open container; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of felonies; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ ALDRED AVENUE – A juvenile girl who ran away struggled with officers who apprehended her. She was arrested on charges of removal or attempt to remove weapons from a police officer. The girl was sent to a detention center.

▲ EDGEWOOD DRIVE – Police conducted a welfare check on a person who refused EMS treatment and was left in care of a family member.

▲ EAST CHERRY STREET – A revolver, pills and marijuana were found in a vehicle that had been towed.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MILL CREEK LODGE – A man sleeping in a car was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

▲ COUNTRY CLUB ROAD – A man abandoned a vehicle left running in the middle of the road, and was found naked with cuts and scratches. He was given a sheet to cover himself and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

▲ T. E. GLISSON ROAD – Deputies responded to a burglary.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD – A woman discovered someone had been getting unemployment benefits in her name.

▲ LESTER FORDHAM ROAD – A man said a woman gave him a bad check for rent, moved more people into the home than was agreed upon, and brought several animals onto the property, which was also in violation of agreements.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and five traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

▲ M.C.ANDERSON STORAGE FACILITY – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ J LOT – A student was judicially referred to university authorities for discipline over a drug complaint.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – seven calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.



▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 29 calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call, two first responder calls, 29 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – five medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – seven medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon