Police report, 10/7/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

John Evan Credeur, 26, Greene St., Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Malik Divon Williams, 23, Fowler St. Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jayson Santos Wright, 25, Regency Road, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Alyssa Brooke Akin, 28, Five Chop Road – Bench warrant/felony.

Ahmere Kahilil Brown, 18, Chandler Road – Affray.

Rodriguez Marquise, Bunyon, 22, Chestnut St., Metter – Five charges Burglary first degree/felony, no insurance, suspended registration, two charges criminal attempt to commit felony, two charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, use of license plate with intent to conceal.

Trentin Alexander Drayton, 27, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Shelbie Anna Gay, 19, South Main St. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, possession of fraudulent license.

Chyna Beyoncay Jordan, 21, Lanier Drive – Theft by taking/misdemeanor; criminal trespass.

John Mason Mobley, 18, Highway 46, Ellabell – Transmission of photos/videos depicting nudity/sexual content.

Lakeem Bonquell Pinkney, 27, Hillcrest Drive, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Katherine Alaine Rockwell, 28, East 38 St., Savannah – DUI refusal, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, habitual violator, bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Malayen Aniyah Fields, 17, Maple St. – Affray.

Amber Breanna Frazier, 28, 28, Lanier Drive – Aggravated assault/gun, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Floyd Dennis Sanders, 38, North Knollwood Court, Richmond Hill – Harassing communications, terroristic threats and acts.

Steve Raynard Williams, 30, Garfield St. – Burglary first degree/felony, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Brent Walter Rouse, 49, Davis Road, Nevils – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jonathan Romell White, 25, Draper St., Savannah – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jayden Immanuel Carswell, 17, Rec Pine Road, Ridgeland, S.C. – Armed robbery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Sept. 28-October 6)

Portal – 18 medical response calls; two fire alarms; three structure fires; one medical call; two woods fires; three brush/grass fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

Register – Nine medical response calls; three structure fires.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; three structure fires; one brush/grass fire.

Bay – Seven medical response calls; one woods fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire; one brush/grass fire.

Stilson –Five medical response calls; one fire alarm call.

Brooklet – 24 medical response calls; three miscellaneous fire calls; one woods fire call; six structure fires; one fire alarm call; two brush/grass fires.

Leefield – Three medical response calls.

Clito – Four medical response calls; two medical calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department –One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, two first responder calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy