Police report, 10/6/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Joshua Kyle Hendrix, 34, Brannen Street — two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Brianna Hill, 23, West Parrish Street — seven counts of financial transaction card fraud, theft of lost or mislaid property.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Robert Daniel Wheeles, 24, Mill Branch Club Road, Brooklet — DUI/less safe, failure to obey traffic device.

▲ Trevian Lareese Edwards, 25, Highway 121, Collins — misdemeanor sexual battery, simple battery.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Francisco Mazariegos Lopez, 17, Linda Street, Claxton — DUI, speeding, giving false information, driving without a license.

▲ Tracy Ann Snith, 49, Fieldwood Lane, Coganville — improper stopping/parking, open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Alexander Monroe Warner, 21, Cottage Row — firsst-degree burglary (felony), theft by taking/firearm.

▲ Gina Renee Moore, 30, Painter’s Road, Sylvania — possession of a schedule IV controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; sale, manufacture or distribution of dangerous drugs; drugs not in original container.

▲ Jansen Alexandria Tolbert, 19, Cambridge Drive — DUI/less safe, speeding.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Police cited someone for shoplifting $166 worth of goods.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police are investigating a residential robbery.

▲ ALDRED AVENUE — Someone reported a simple assault.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A woman said someone punched her in the face, but the suspect was gone when police arrived.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD — A woman said her 31-year-old son kicked in her door, damaging it, before leaving.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BAY TREE LANE — A woman said her juvenile daughter is being bullied at school and on social media.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — A woman said she agreed to allow a couple to board horses on her property, but they refuse to pay and now refuse to move the horses.

▲ PARRISH ROAD — A woman reported the theft of several items.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL MIDDLE SCH00L — Deputies responded to reports of terroristic threats.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE ROAD — A man said four men jumped him, beat him and stole from him.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Friday through Sunday, officers issued two traffic citations and 29 traffic warnings and assisted two motorists.

▲ THE HUDSON — K9 security assisted Statesboro police with a homicide investigation.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers responded to a noise and drug violation complaint.

▲ RECREATION ACTIVITY CENTER — Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Someone committed an alcohol violation.

▲ M.C. ANDERSON PAVILION — Someone reported a suspicious person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday, 31 calls Saturday, 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday, three calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, four calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — five calls Friday, 14 calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Friday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 46 calls Friday, 30 calls Saturday, 32 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — six calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — four accident calls and 21 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — two accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call, two first-responder calls, 23 medical calls.

▲ Sunday — four accident calls, one fire call, two first-responder call, 21 medical calls.





CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — six medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one accident call, five medical calls.

▲ Sunday — five medical calls.





EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — four medical calls.

▲ Saturday — two medical calls.

▲ Sunday — four medical calls.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Friday, 37 calls Saturday, 31 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Friday, one Saturday, on call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Frida, one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Brunswick 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ CHAMPS — one call Friday.

▲ Evans County Hospital — one call Friday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Saturday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



