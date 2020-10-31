Police report, 10/31/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Donald James, 33, Savannah — suspended license, improper lane use.

▲ Gayla Denise Johnson, 26, Metter — possession of methamphetamine.

▲ William Craig Griggs, 43, Metter — burglary.

▲ Christopher Littleton, 35, Brooklet — DUI.

▲ Mitch Lewis Adams, 18, Metter — suspended license.

▲ Jerry Lyn McNeiII, 30, Metter — suspended license, headlights violation.

▲ Travis Roosevelt Jackson, 50, Metter — criminal trespass.

▲ Kevin Robert Broyard Jr., 34, Savannah — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dalton James Dykeman, 26, Jefferson Drive, Beaufort, S.C. — failure to maintain lane; theft by receiving property stolen in another state; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Sierra Nicole Stephens, 25, Cliponreka Road — DUI/refused test, DUI/child endangerment, child seat belt violation; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; possession/use of an item with an altered ID mark.

▲ Jamey Daniel Borowski, 44, Prather Road — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession/use of a drug-related object; expired registration; operating an unauthorized vehicle.

▲ Norris Antonio Edwards, 30, Tree Terrace Parkway, Austell — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Juan Carlos Martinez-Perez, 36, Sandpiper Drive — misdemeanor sexual battery, simple battery/family violence; 3rd-degree cruelty to children, battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Whitney Patrice Adams, 30, Summertime Street, Midville — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Ethan Nash Daring, 17, Brookfield Drive, Guyton — DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Jason Aaron Kingsley, 18, Paddock Mills Drive, Cumming — DUI/less safe, underage possession of alcohol, headlights violation.

▲ Brandon Cade Odon, 22, Olde Town Drive — DUI/less safe, driving on the wrong side of the road.

▲ Leqwan Qwatell Simmons, 24, Lanier Drive — tampering with evidence, DUI/less safe, bicycle lights violation, obstruction.

▲ Darnavian Maurice Owens, 34, North College Street — disorderly conduct, obstruction.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Bryce Joseph Folson, 22, Howell Farms Drive, Acworth — DUI/less safe.

▲ Cara Kansas Rhoad, 22, Stowe Way, Sharpsburg — DUI/less safe, open container.

▲ Kyair Lavon Footman, 18; East Jones Avenue — failure to yield during turn; DUI/less safe/drugs, possession/use of a drug-related object.

▲ Frank Edward Samuelson, 24, Coaches Way — DUI/less safe.

▲ Brennyn Kuhn Tennyson, 19, South College Street — open container, DUI.





INCIDENTS

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident. Also, another person reported a theft.

▲ TURKEY RIDGE ROAD — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ EXCELSIOR CHURCH ROAD — Someone reported a simple battery incident.

▲ SILO LANE — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ UNCLE BUD LANE — Deputies responded to a theft report.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — Police responded to a sick person call.

▲ FAIR ROAD — Officers responded to a sick person call.

In a separate call, police responded to a call about a disorderly person.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST — Officers assisted another agency with a call.

In a separate call, someone was caught pawning a stolen item.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ WOODLAND DRIVE — Someone reported damage to a vehicle.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WATERINGHOLE COURT — Deputies responded to a call about an ungovernable child and property damage.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS — Deputies performed several traffic stops.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued six traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted three motorists Wednesday: no citations and two warnings and one motorist assisted Thursday.

▲ STUDENT UNION — Someone reported identity fraud.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Someone filed a drug complaint.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Officers responded to an alcohol violation.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

(Thursday reports were not received; the following calls occurred Wednesday.)

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — eight calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police — 40 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — six calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 24 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call. Emergency medical dispatches — two calls.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call.

▲ Regency Hospital — one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — two accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call, 21 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one coroner call, six medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one fire call, one first-responder calls, two medical calls.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon