Police report, 10/30/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Reports not received Thursday.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Police responded to a sick person call.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS – Officers investigated several traffic accidents.

▲ FAIR ROAD – Officers responded to a sick person call.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST – Officers assisted another agency with a call.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Reports not received Thursday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued six traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted three motorists Wednesday.

▲ STUDENT UNION – Someone reported identity fraud.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Someone reported a suspicious person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – eight calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police – 40 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 24 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – two calls.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.

▲ Regency Hospital – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call, 21 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one coroner call, six medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one fire call, one first-responder calls, two medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon