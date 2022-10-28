Police report, 10/29/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Mitchell Joseph Lee Barrett, 26, Lanier Drive — Serious injury by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Tavaris Lamar Bonner, 34, Cedar Acres Road — Criminal trespass damage to property, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Maria Teresa Morales, 20, White Way Circle, Metter — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Lattra Ann Plotts, Ben Grady Collins Road, Portal — Criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Samuel Scott Plotts, Ben Grady Collins Road, Portal — Criminal trespass.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Raymond Andino, 57, Lakeview Commons Drive — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Tierra Ta’Nasia Bolston, 19, Princeton Drive, Milledgeville — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Rausheen Lamonta Bynes, 37, East Anderson St., Savannah — Harassing communications.

▲ Jose Luis Garza, 32, Cindy Lane — Criminal damage to property/second degree, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Brianna Danielle Redding, 26, Miller St. Extension — Burglary/second degree/felony.

▲ Ethan Parker Royals, 18, Court St., Pearson — DUI under the age of 21, failure to obey traffic control device.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Donald Lucious Kendrick, 66, Brooklet-Denmark Road, Brooklet — DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Madison Jane Prieto, 19, Aldertree Way, Dacula — DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required, violation of conditions on limited driving permit, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, misrepresenting ID to obtain alcohol.

▲ Shannon Willis Smeathers, 44, Woodbridge Road, Kingsland — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane.





INCIDENTS

▲ PATRICK WAY — Complainant said she needed her mobile home moved from Chatham County to Bulloch County. She said the contractor requested she CashApp half the cost to his wife, which the complainant did. She was given a date that the mobile home would be moved. The date came and went and so did several more promised by the mover. Finally, the mover told her their trucks were down and to hire another mover. After ignoring texts and other attempts by the complainant to contact the mover, complainant hired another company to move the mobile home, which was moved. Complainant filed a civil suit in Screven County and it was found the complainant was owed $2,346 by the original movers. With no payment yet received, the complainant was advised to file an incident report in Bulloch County and pursue Magistrate Court action in Bulloch.

▲ WHISPER LANE — Complainant said an unknown person called him on his cell phone. The person said he was calling from Judicial Services Legal Document Center. He had the complainant’s last four numbers of his Social Security card, his date of birth and his mother’s address. He was given a number to call for mediation. Believing the call was a scam, the complainant contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

▲ BRANNEN DRIVE — Complainant said someone tried to break into the vehicle he drives for the business he works for. An unknown offender attempted to get into the vehicle and caused about $200 worth of damage to the door.

▲ KELLY ROAD — Complainant said a tow company was trying to take her vehicle, but she had made arrangements with her finance company to arrange payments. She got into her vehicle to prevent it from being towed. The tow truck driver said the finance company issued the repossession request. The tow company was advised not to return to the property without a judge’s order to repossess the vehicle from private property. The driver was issued a criminal trespass warning.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls October 20-27)

▲ Portal — 18 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; one rescue call; two woods fires; three brush/grass fires; two miscellaneous fire calls.

▲ Register — Six medical response calls; two rescue calls; one public relations call; one fire alarm call; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Nevils — Six medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one medical call.

▲ Bay — One medical response call; one woods fire; one rescue call; two vehicle fires.

▲ Stilson — Four medical response calls.

▲ Brooklet — 19 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire call; one accident with injuries; one fire alarm call; three brush/grass fires; two vehicle fires.

▲ Leefield — Five medical response calls; one medical call; four brush/grass fires.

▲ Clito — Two medical response calls; two brush/grass fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one structure fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Wednesday; 24 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday; 39 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Wednesday; 16 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one first-responder call, two rescue calls and 30 medical calls Wednesday; four accident calls, one coroner call and 30 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One first-responder and seven medical calls Wednesday; one coroner call and 10 accident calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Wednesday; 41 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Appling County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agency — One call Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy