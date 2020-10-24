Police report, 10/24/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Lawrence Alan Piper, 20, Savannah – underage possession of alcohol; improper lane use; suspended license; DUI; littering.

▲ Donald Tom Taylor,33, Metter – simple battery.

▲ Calvin L. Walker, 20, Statesboro – driving while unlicensed, speeding.

▲ Terry Griffin, 25, Metter – theft by taking.

▲ John Michael Gilpatrick, 33, Pembroke – probation violation.

▲ Demarquez Lamarcus Long, 24, Clarkesville, Tenn. – probation violation.

▲ William Alexander Faulk, 25, Hixson, Tenn. – improper lane use, DUI/drugs.

▲ Leveticus Deron Mercer, 47, Metter – criminal trespass.

▲ Nicholas Rowell, 28, Seale, Ala. – improper lane use, suspended license.

▲ Alejandro Ventura, 51, Metter – driving while unlicensed.

▲ Rhonda Michelle Furtig, 53, Metter – theft by shoplifting.

▲ Charles Perry James, 24, Metter – possession of methamphetamine.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Addison Carol Zieba, 18, Peregrine Circle, Richmond Hill – theft by shoplifting, giving false information.

▲ Avery Kathleen Zieba, 18, Peregrine Circle, Richmond Hill – theft by shoplifting,.

▲ Mashawn Jariel Burton, 25, Billy Mijell Road – DUI, failure to obey traffic device.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Zackery Slade Trawick, 26, Brookwood Drive, Perry – failure to yield after stop, wanted person.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Nathan Danis Aldis,24, Kensington Drive, Brunswick – DUI/refused test, headlights violation.

▲ Corey Michael Ware, 25, Hutchins Farm Road, Griffin – failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to pedesttians/

INCIDENTS

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 129 – Detectives investigated a reported aggravated assault.

▲ HIGHWAY 57 – Someone reported a theft. Deputies also responded to a burglary.

▲ UNION ROAD – Someone reported a burglary.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – A motor vehicle was reported stolen.

▲ HIAWATHA STREET – Deputies responded to an aggravated assault.

▲ HIGHWAY 121 – Someone reported a burglary. Deputies also investigated a kidnapping report.

▲ INTERSTATE 16 – Someone made a littering complaint.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ GREENBRIAR TRAIL – A woman said her ex-boyfriend tried numerous times to make unwanted contact with her.

▲ KALI FOOD MART – A man complained about a person using the business dumpster for personal trash. He took a photo of the offender’s car tag and police used it to trace and contact the violator.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Someone reported a car jack stolen from underneath a car.

▲ BERMUDA RUN APARTMENTS – A complainant told police a man knocked over a table during a domestic dispute and damaged property.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone reported an entering auto incident.

In a separate call, a woman said somebody threw a rock at her window, causing damage.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone walked out with electronics valued at $548 and $79, but did not pay.

▲ COLLEGE BOULEVARD – A woman told police she saw a man trying to enter her car parked behind her house. She also said other suspicious activity has been taking place around her home.

▲ MADISON MEADOWS – A juvenile who left home while the mother slept was located and returned home.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CYPRESS LAKE DRIVE – Someone complained of harassing communications.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and seven traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday; eight traffic citations and 10 traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Thursday.

▲ FREEDOMS LANDING – Someone reported a battery

▲ I.T. DRIVE – Someone reported a theft.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES APARTMENTS – Officers responded to a theft report.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Animals received from rural areas – four adult dogs, three puppies, four adult cats, four kittens.

▲ Animals received from City of Statesboro – two adult dogs, one puppy. one adult cat.

▲ Adopted from shelter – five adult dogs, one puppy, one adult cat, six kittens.

▲ Taken by rescue organizations – one adult dog, five adult cats and six kittens

▲ Reclaimed by owners – three adult dogs.

▲ Died – two kittens.

▲ Dogs /cats euthanized – no animals.

▲ Fees collected – $ 365.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Wednesday, 14 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls Wednesday, five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call Wednesday two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Wednesday four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls Wednesday five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls Wednesday five calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police – 24 calls Wednesday 25 calls. Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls. Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call Wednesday three calls Thursday. Metter Fire Department- one call Wednesday one call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 42 calls Wednesday 51 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac – two calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Wednesday one call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Thursday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Thursday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – two calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Wednesday – four accident calls, 20 medical calls.

▲ Thursday – two coroner calls, 24 medical calls.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Wednesday – one accident call, six medical calls.

▲ Thursday – five medical calls

EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Wednesday – one accident call, eight medical calls.

▲ Thursday – three medical calls.

-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon