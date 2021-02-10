Police report, 10/2/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ John Cleveland Brown, 65, Old Groveland Road, Pembroke – Simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency phone call.

▲ Jaron Akiem Cusack, 27, Hacyondale Road, Sylvania – Simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency phone call.

▲ Scottie Stephen Larisey, 47, South Main St. – Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Jesse Alexander Salas, 20, Herschel Drive – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ John Russell Shuman, 45, Woodyard Road, Brooklet – Criminal trespass.

▲ Mike Willard Wiley, 47, West Ninth St., Rincon – Criminal damage to property second degree, theft by taking misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dalvin DeVonte Anderson, 25, Steeple Chase Court – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, failure to obey authorized person directing traffic.

▲ Stephanie Lynn Bragg, 34, Waynesboro Highway, Sylvania – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Brandon Martell Brewton, 35, Johnson Lane, Claxton – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Maegan Horton Cicurullo, 21, East Long St., Rincon – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

▲ Nathan Lee Dardy, 22, Lacrosse St., Dublin – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Heaven Shaenavian Frye, 19, Lanier Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Antonio Shavon Gordon, 52, Weat Jones St. – Tampering with evidence/felony.

▲ Alvin Junior Hagan, 45, Eddie St., Claxton – Two charges forgery third degree, theft by deception/felony, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony.

▲ Javon Chauncey Johnson, 22, Johnson St. – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Joseph Lovett, 41, Becky Drive – Simple battery.

▲ Javarius Jaquan Spaulding, 24, Henry St. – Aggravated assault.

▲ DeJoun Lamar Taylor, 21, Lanier Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Cory Cornelius Williams, 44, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Marquvis Deonte Prescott, 33, Steeple Chase Court – Robbery/business strongarm, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Darryl Devon Williams, 34, Belair Drive – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Gavin Charles Keys, 20, Marshal St. – DUI less safe alcohol, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol be person not of legal age, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Emanuel Kadeem Lanier, 19, Savoy Road, Claxton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Jerrick Jarome Warrens, 22, Lilly St., Valdosta – Aggravated assault/family violence.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Brandon Kip Baxley, 47, Marcy Circle, Savannah – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Camille Jaiah Castillo, 19, Kenlock Drive, Grovetown – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, cruelty to animals.





➤ Georgia State Patrol

▲ Abraham Lopez, 24, Bird Road – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ NEVILS GROVELAND ROAD – Complainant said he and his wife are in the process of getting a divorce. He said they have an 11-year-old son together and they agreed to meet at the Sheriff’s Office where his wife would give him their son for a few days. He said he took the boy to the Statesboro Mall and the wife followed him and said out loud “I am openly stalking you.” He said he left the Mall and found his car had been “keyed,” which he reported to the Statesboro Police. The next day, he dropped his son off at school and his wife was waiting for him. He made sure his name was on the pick-up list for his son after school and when he left, his wife took his name off the pick-up list. The next day, he dropped off his son at school and his wife was waiting there for him again. He then started back home to Florida and his wife followed him from the school until he got on Interstate 16.

▲ JEFF ROAD – Complainant said he and his wife paid $8,000 to two men recommended to do work on their pool back in June. He said they have had no luck in reaching either man to find out about getting the work done.

▲ NEWKIRK ROAD – Complainant said that someone had spray-painted “Fix your Drive” on her driveway from her house. She said this has happened before and stems from her paved driveway spilling water onto the dirt road in front of it, washing out areas when it rains. She said she believes a nearby resident with a red, older model Chevy pick-up truck is responsible. Attempts to reach the owner of the truck have been unsuccessful.

▲ BOWEN LANE – Complainant said a man she had dated for a week and then she decided to broke off the relationship has been sending her text messages and calling her. She said she ignored the calls and messages and he came to her home and knocked on her window. She said she told him to leave and called 911. The man was served a criminal trespass and told not to go back to her house or contact her in any way. He said he would not.

▲ CLITO ROAD – Complainant said that during the night, someone stole her Echo Weedeater that was leaning against her truck outside.

▲ GATEWAY BOULEVARD – Complainant said his company had contracted with a company on Sept. 1 to deliver a 2021 Great Dane 53-foot enclosed trailer to a party in Texas by Sept. 8. The truck has never been delivered and the company has given him several excuses, including employees getting COVID-19 and their truck hauling the trailer was broken down and getting repaired. Upon contacting the owner of the delivery company, he said they had the trailer and their truck was in the process of being repaired. He was told to contact the owner of the trailer and arrange to deliver the truck to Texas or back to Statesboro.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Sept. 20-26)

▲ Rural county intake — Ten adult dogs, two puppies and three kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs, one adult cat and three kittens.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs and four kittens.

▲ Reclaimed — One adult dog and one adult cat.

▲ Euthanized — Three adult dogs (severe aggression) and one puppy (medical).

▲ Fees collected — $140.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —17 calls Wednesday; 12 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police – One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday; 37 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call, three first-responder calls and 25 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, one coroner call, three first-responder calls and 25 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three accident calls, one first-responder call and five medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Wednesday; four medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 49 calls Wednesday; 56 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transports – Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 – Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy