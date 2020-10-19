Police report, 10/20/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Seage Kirk Keel, 20, Glazebrook Avenue — possession of cocaine; possession of a schedule I controlled substance; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; sale, purchase, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of felonies; possession of ID with government seal without consent.

▲ Lateria Mincey, 33, Pamela Way — disorderly conduct.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Ethan Robert Bragg, 21, Douglas Branch Road, Rocky Ford — DUI/less safe speeding, failure to maintain lane.

▲ James Lane Christian, 25, Coleman Young Road, Waynesboro — headlights violation, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe, expired registration, failure to change license address within 60 days of moving.

▲ Mikayla Ann Davis, 18, South Main Street — DUI/less safe, open container, headlights violation, tire violation, obscured tag, no license on person.

▲ Matthew Lawrence Darius Lovett, 21, Speirs Lane, Brooklet — DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license.

▲ Gabriel Hollis Medlin, 19, Lakeview Road, Jackson — DUI, laying drag.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EASTVIEW APARTMENTS — A person was cited a second time for criminal trespass for the same violation, entering someone’s car without permission.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone reported a simple battery case.

In a separate call, detectives investigated an aggravated assault.

▲ S&S RAILROAD BED ROAD — Police responded to a noise violation.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Suspects were cited for shoplifting $770 worth of household goods and food.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ROCKY FORD ROAD — Deputies responded to a call about an ungovernable child.

▲ SWEETBRIAR TRAIL — A man said a family member harasses him by knocking on his door and sleeping in his vehicle.

▲ WESTSIDE ROAD — A woman told deputies someone left her a note stating someone had been poaching on her land and stealing hay bales. She told deputies she loved living in Bulloch County and would make a good “gun and shooting detective,” but would practice on her own land. She also said if animals could talk, no one would choose to be a game warden, and the county would have to open up a social work agency for animals.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted three motorists between Friday and Sunday.

▲ RUSSELL UNION — Someone reported a theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County — 31 calls Friday, 24 calls Saturday, 23 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls Friday, three calls Saturday, eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — three calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 37 calls Friday, 36 calls Saturday, 23 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday

▲ Metter Fire Department — three calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Saturday.

Georgia Forestry Commission/Candler — one call Saturday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday, 49 calls Saturday, 37 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Friday.

▲ CHAMPS — one call Friday.

▲ Pleasantview Health & Rehab — two calls Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — four call Saturday, one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — one accident call, 14 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — four accident calls, two first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Sunday — one fire call, 14 medical calls.





CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — six medical calls.

▲ Saturday — five medical calls.

▲ Sunday — four medical calls.





EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday — two medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one accident call and four medical calls.

▲ Sunday — two medical calls.

