Police report, 10/19/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jacory Kentrall Austin, 30, Epworth St., Phenix City, Ala. — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Keith Rashad Cummings, 37, Piney Grove Road, Midville — Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Leroy Alex Davis, 42, Lanier Drive — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Kenneth Anthony Drew, 24, Highway 204, Ellabell — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Brandi Nicole Edenfield, 38, Arcola Road, Pembroke — Implied consent refusal, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

▲ Cameron Edward Hardy, 44, West Gwinnett St., Savannah — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Shelton King, 23, Cayla Way — Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Valarie Nicole Thompson, 28, Phelts Drive, Columbus — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Yazmon Kamirah Arnold, 20, Highway 67 — DUI under the age of 21.

▲ Bruce Marlin Cannon, 34, East Main St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Casey Stanley Gamble, 56, Fletcher Drive — Aggravated stalking.

▲ Micah Ryan Means, 21, Yapon Court, Conyers — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Mortez Daundra Stevens, 44, Johnson St. — Battery.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tyler Joshua Middleton, 21, Turtle Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jamie Sanchez Morales, 46, Remier Lane — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

▲ James Matthew Phaturos, 20, Magnolia Way — DUI less safe drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, no insurance.

▲ Vincent Benito Sciarappa, 28, McCauley Road SE, Smyrna — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Cade Michael Weaver, 28, Highpoint Road — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, improper stopping on roadway.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Friday; 22 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Nine calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Sunday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Six calls Friday; ten calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Forestry — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 29 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and 20 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call, one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls and seven medical calls Friday; one coroner call and seven medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One first-responder call and 11 medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday; 63 calls Saturday; 61 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Four calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Saturday.

▲ Other calls — One call Saturday; six calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



