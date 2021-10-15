Police Report, 10/15/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

David Lee Cannon, 55, Park Ave., Pembroke – Theft by deception/felony.

Osvaldo Diaz, 35, Bobby Donaldson Ave. – Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

Robert Lee Parker, 33, Drexel Ave., Millen – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Statesboro Police Department

Leslie Wayne Harbin, 19, Mike Ann Drive – Battery, criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

LEON NEWSOME ROAD – Complainant said four rolls of coper wire were stolen.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern Police – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — One medical call Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 61 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy