Police Report, 10/15/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
David Lee Cannon, 55, Park Ave., Pembroke – Theft by deception/felony.
Osvaldo Diaz, 35, Bobby Donaldson Ave. – Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.
Robert Lee Parker, 33, Drexel Ave., Millen – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Statesboro Police Department
Leslie Wayne Harbin, 19, Mike Ann Drive – Battery, criminal trespass.
INCIDENTS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
LEON NEWSOME ROAD – Complainant said four rolls of coper wire were stolen.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern Police – One call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 26 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS — One medical call Wednesday.
Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 61 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport – One call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy