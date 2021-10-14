Police report, 10/14/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Ray Nathaniel Southerland, 45, Homestead Drive, Ellabell — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

▲ Jimmy Walter Williams, 63, Redhill Church Road, Pembroke — Battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Cordez Andreas Flowers, 17, Lanier Drive — Affray, disrupting a public school.

▲ Shayne Lee Roberts, 40, Polk Road North — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia Southern Police Department

▲ Kole Mitchell Johnston, 18, Winding Way, Richmond Hill — DUI under the age of 21, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 67/EMIT GROVE ROAD — A grey KIA sports car was checked speeding at 114 mph in a 55 mph zone. When told he was driving more than 100 mph, the driver said he was trying to get home and that he had his speedometer off so he didn’t know how fast he was going.

▲ AUTUMN AVE. — Complainant said someone was using his bank debit card for online purchases. The bank was informed and the card was cancelled.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — After being dispatched to a convenience store on reports of a man and a woman having a dispute, both parties were arrested on multiple drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ AIRPORT LANE — A grey Dodge was stopped for speeding 101 mph in a 55 mph zone. In addition, the passenger was issued citations for possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. and possession of drug related objects.

▲ HAZELWOOD DRIVE — Complainant said she forgot to lock the door to her truck and in the morning, a Dell laptop and Apple iPad were missing. Complainant said she thought her neighbor might have video footage, but the cameras are too far away to pick up a useful video. In two more incidences of someone entering an auto on Hazelwood Drive, nothing was reported missing, but both vehicles had items tossed about the inside. Four fingerprints were discovered on one of the vehicles and will be tested.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 15 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident calls, one first responder call and 21 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other — Six calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy