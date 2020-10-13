Police report, 10/13/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Georgia Department of Natural Resources

▲ Zackery Mims Fountain, 34, Peeples Farm Road, Sylvania — possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Joshua Lee Freeman, 30, Highway 301 North — keeping a disorderly house, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Toby Cortez Hickman, 38, Lanier Road, Pembroke — theft by taking/motor vehicle.

▲ Akeenya Demone Scott-Florence, 29, Burkhalter Road — simple battery/family violence, obstructing emergency phone calls, bench warrant.

▲ Joseph Dickerson, 30, Arden Drive, Swainsboro — battery/family violence, third-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Linda Marie Herrin, 47, Fate Deal Road — keeping a disorderly house, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Emily Michelle Roberts, 27, Goshen Commercial Park Drive, Rincon — possession of methamphetamine.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Anthony James Eubanks, 31, Highway 301 South — felony theft by conversion.

▲ Tasman Lewis, 36, Little Lotts Creek Apartments — entering auto, obstruction.

▲ Artis Lee West, 42, Dunlap Street — possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of a drug-related object, criminal trespass.

▲ John Robert Taylor, 19, Rock Bluff Road, Blakely — simple battery against a police officer, public intoxication, obstruction.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Travis William Baker, 21, Washington Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas — DUI, expired license, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane, speeding.

▲ Myron Kelsey Rawls, 38, Love Lane — obstruction, open container, DUI/less safe, possession/use of a drug-related object.

▲ Abimelec Diaz Lopez, 40, Old Lewisville Road, Lewiston — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, open container, no license on person.

▲ Stacy Lee Morgan, 25, Aycock Street, Portal — DUI/less safe, hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane, seatbelt violation, driving without a valid license.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTHERN COURT — Someone was charged with battery after involvement in a physical fight.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A person who claimed to have been struck on the head was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ STAMBUK LANE — Someone reported simple battery.

▲ NORTH COLLEGE STREET — A man said someone called a business and threatened to shoot up the place.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ CEDARWOOD ACRES MOBILE HOME PARK — A man reported the theft of a four-wheeler.

▲ BRANNEN HODGES ROAD — Deputies spoke with a woman who reported a physical dispute between herself and a man.

▲ PONDEROSA ROAD — An elderly woman with altered mental status reported being sexually assaulted. The case was turned over to the criminal investigations division.

▲ STARLING ROAD — Deputies responded to a report of terroristic threats and acts.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted five motorists Friday through Sunday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers investigated a theft.

▲ FREEDOM'S LANDING — Officers responded to a noise violation.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 24 calls Friday, 22 calls Saturday, 21 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — four calls Friday, 11 calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, six calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — four calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — three calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday, 27 calls Saturday, 32 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Friday, five calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — three calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — two calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Evans — one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire and Rescue — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, two coroner calls, one fire call, two first-responder calls, 23 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call, two first-responder calls, 25 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls Friday, five medical calls Saturday, two medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — one accident call, six medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first-responder call, seven medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 40 calls Friday, 40 calls Saturday, 37 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac —one call Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emergency Medical dispatches — two calls Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



