Police Report - 9/30/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Macey Lynn Allen, 34, Ellabell – Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive pain.

Napeka Latoya Curtis, 35, Statesboro – Theft by conversion/misdemeanor.

Aaliyah Shafar Floyd-Youman, 28, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Joe Henry Herrington, 46, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Claude Holloway, 78, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kearvis Jarrell Newton, 18, Statesboro – VGSCA less than one oz., lighted headlights/other lights required, wrong class of driver’s license.

Allie Ann Siebert, 38, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Alexis Ventura-Silva, 31, Claxton – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, theft by deception/felony.

David Bartow Zipperer, 39, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Ladon Tanijah Latay Davis, 22, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Clinton Lewis Hall, 24, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Alfonza Dantaz Walker, 23, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Tyler Winslow Brands, 25, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Dequan Orlandis Daniels, 30, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Melissa Dawn Daughtrey, 45, Fort Myers, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

Kishon Carnell Harris, 18, Hephzibah – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Zachary Dean Lasenyik, 18, Woodstock – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, DUI under 21, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving on wring side of roadway, possession of fraudulent driver’s license.

Gene Jerome Mays, 20, McDonough – DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Phillip Andrew Vincent, 53, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz., tampering with evidence/misdemeanor.

Myonne Titika Williams, 43, Claxton – DUI less safe combination 1-3.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Bradley Thomas Deutschle, 18, Lincolnton – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; eightcalls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday.

Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 28 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 31 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one fire call and 31 medical calls Saturday; 34 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; one accident call and six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; 10 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 10 medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 21 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Sunday.

Screven County 911 — One call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy