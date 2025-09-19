Police Report - 9/19/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
▲ Gary Joshua Allen, 40, Statesboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
▲ Larry Burton Bailey, 52, Swainsboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Jerry Hinton Baker, 39, Brooklet — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Julia Anne Glover, 47, Ellabell — Wanted person from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
▲ John Anthony King, 48, Burkburnett, Texas — Disorderly conduct.
▲ Maddox Jun Logugardner, 21, Allenhurst — DUI less safe drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required.
▲ Ivory Kard Perkins, 18, Statesboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
▲ Matthew James Thomas, 42, Nichols — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Wesley Kyle Williams, 36, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.
▲ Rachel Woods, 43, Lithia Springs — Elder abuse/exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services to elder person/felony, printing executing, negotiating checks knowing information is in error or ficticious.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ DSantricia Deasha Acosta, 25, Statesboro — Battery/family violence first offense.
▲ Deoveon Lamonta Hayward, 23, Claxton — Two counts purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
▲ Zaria Quincyonta Lanier, 27, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, theft by conversion/felony, criminal damage to property second degree, false report of a fire.
▲ Jamlya Jaye McPherson, 23, Statesboro — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
▲ Damon Leon Nutting, 22, Statesboro — Criminal trespass damage to property.
▲ Alexis La’Shay Royals, 26, Statesboro — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.
▲ Corey Alexander Smith, 30, Statesboro — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.
▲ Kenneth Bernard Varner, 39, Claxton — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required.
▲ Aliyah Kimari Walker, 18, Statesboro — Theft by shoplifting.
▲ Daveon Travez Ware, 33, Register — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony. Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Griffin Brooks Bazemore, 20, Statesboro — False report of a fire.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Brandon Avery Williams, 33, Statesboro — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Five calls Wednesday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 32 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.
▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Wednesday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and 27 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.
▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.
▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call, two first responder calls and eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.
➤ Calls to Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.
▲ Air Transports — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Tuesday.
▲ Georgia Power — One call Wednesday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.
▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.
▲ Other agencies — Eight calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy