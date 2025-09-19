Police Report - 9/19/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Gary Joshua Allen, 40, Statesboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Larry Burton Bailey, 52, Swainsboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jerry Hinton Baker, 39, Brooklet — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Julia Anne Glover, 47, Ellabell — Wanted person from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

▲ John Anthony King, 48, Burkburnett, Texas — Disorderly conduct.

▲ Maddox Jun Logugardner, 21, Allenhurst — DUI less safe drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Ivory Kard Perkins, 18, Statesboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Matthew James Thomas, 42, Nichols — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Wesley Kyle Williams, 36, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

▲ Rachel Woods, 43, Lithia Springs — Elder abuse/exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services to elder person/felony, printing executing, negotiating checks knowing information is in error or ficticious.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ DSantricia Deasha Acosta, 25, Statesboro — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Deoveon Lamonta Hayward, 23, Claxton — Two counts purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

▲ Zaria Quincyonta Lanier, 27, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, theft by conversion/felony, criminal damage to property second degree, false report of a fire.

▲ Jamlya Jaye McPherson, 23, Statesboro — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Damon Leon Nutting, 22, Statesboro — Criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Alexis La’Shay Royals, 26, Statesboro — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

▲ Corey Alexander Smith, 30, Statesboro — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Kenneth Bernard Varner, 39, Claxton — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Aliyah Kimari Walker, 18, Statesboro — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Daveon Travez Ware, 33, Register — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony. Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Griffin Brooks Bazemore, 20, Statesboro — False report of a fire.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Brandon Avery Williams, 33, Statesboro — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 32 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and 27 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call, two first responder calls and eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies — Eight calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



