Police Report - 9/16/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Shadasheia Marion Griffin, 32, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Billy Austin Lee, 51, Portal – Child support lockup order, possession and use of drug related objects.

Mary Ellen Jones, 20, Lyons – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Richard Lewis Kicklighter, 56, Ellabell – Two counts possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Quion Adonis Demarian King, 21, Register – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Ladamen Ahmond Lane, 25, Gordon – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Kandace Louise Mitchell, 38, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, suspended registration, no insurance, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Antonio Jaquan Rich, 38, Statesboro – Aggravated battery.

Greyson Thomas Scarboro, 29, Brooklet – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Statesboro Police Department

Anthony Jamar Curtis, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

Zachary Jemell Lundy, 17, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Salvador Guillen, 25, Pembroke – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

Jaquanya Monique Shontrice, 25, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Michael Anthony Thompson, 56, Brooklet – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Nathaniel Joel Heyward, 23, Rincon – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

Kellie Marquita Jenkins, 41, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, expired registration.

Truete Lvon Littles, 24, Fleming – Theft by taking/felony.

Dominique Emenuel Morris, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Stephanie Littles Moukoro, 33, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Matthew Lee Shuman, 19, Pembroke – DUI less safe drugs, expired registration.

Michael Oliver Irwin, 19, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, possession/purchase alcohol under 21.

Charles Douglas Helmly, 46, Guyton – DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jeffery Ross Howard, 55, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Micah Elijah Jones, 22, Augusta – DUI les safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required, tag lights required.

Chase Michael Lott, 23, Cropwell, Ala. – DUI less safe alcohol.

Louis Xavier Major, 36, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Dayanara Soto Montealegre, 18, Kissimmee – DUI less safe alcohol.

Blain Scott Moser, 18, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Zarrion Malik Prince, 37, McDonough – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Enrique Manuel Ramirez Lara, 27, Morristown, Tenn. – Driving without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign, no insurance, failure to maintain lane.

Alexander Bryce Richardson, 21, Valdosta – DUI less safe alcohol, excessive volume of music from a motor vehicle.

Janaya Nhidria Rivers, 25, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol.

Lasheldon Patrick Smiley, 21, Spoerton – DUI less safe alcohol.

Shelia Bernett Smith, 56, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, two counts DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway.

Xavier Elijah Stovall, 20, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Alicia Latrece Ceballos, 18, Tallahassee, Fla. – Simple battery.

Trayshon Jamell Hammond, 18, Statesboro – Simple battery.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Six calls Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 37 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 26 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and 35 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Two accident calls and four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; 11 medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Saturday.

Screven County 911 – One call Friday.

Other agencies — 10 calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy