Police Report - 8/19/22

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Jermaine Badie, 21, Chandler Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Wiley Edward Chance, 37, Gwendelyn Drive, Vidalia – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, simple battery/family violence.

Logan Pierce Clark, 27, Gus Denmark Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Russell David Damron – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Angelo Tobias Davis, 59, Carlson Bluff Road, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jermaine Malik Harvey, 27, Mincy Loop, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Robert Lee Hughes, East Depot St., LaGrange – Crossing state/county lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.

Roshaunda Ida Daschell, 22, Daphney Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jim Crao=ig Wilkerson, 53, Highway 23 South, Sardis – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jamyah Monet Barnes, 18, Stambuck Lane – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, fail to yield when entering intersection.

Alec Richard Blanchard, 20, East Hills Way, Woodstock – Three charges purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, three charges us of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Teanda Moness Brinkley, 45, Baldwin St. – Criminal trespass, aggravated assault, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Makayla Nicole Holton, 23, Stambuk Lane – Two charges possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of drug and use of drug related objects.

Tamunowari Jack-Rich, 28, Lanier Drive – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Christopher Jediah Nieves, 23, Bermuda Run – Stalking.

Soteria Nabaey Russell, 22, Lanier Drive – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Joseph Dalton Lane, 22, Shadow Valley Drive, Fort Worth – DUI less safe drugs, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign.

Christopher Caleb Thomas, 22, Riley Court Road – Following too closely, driving without a license, DUI less safe alcohol.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Annysa Aaron Andrews, 18, Meadowfield Court, Lawrenceville – Simple battery, criminal trespass.

Daniel Tavaria Keaira, 19, Dora St., Griffin – Simple assault, simple battery.

Keith Anthony Edwards, 23, Godsels St., Savannah – Criminal trespass, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officer, theft of mislaid property/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Royce Michael Halderon, 18, Spanish Oak Cove, St. Simons Island – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Ashley Brooke Lindsey, 18, Blue Iris, Peachtree Corner – Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Phillip Marshall Norris, 32, Sixth Ave., Twin City – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, expired registration, headlight requirements.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 12-18)

▲ Portal – 20 medical response calls; one vehicle fire; five medical calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Register – Three medical calls; one missing person call; one vehicle fire; four medical response calls; one brush/grass fire; one accident with injuries; one missing person call.

▲ Nevils – Two medical response calls.

▲ Bay – Four medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Stilson – Three medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Brooklet – One fire alarm; one structure fire; 15 medical response calls; two accidents with injuries; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Leefield – Three medical response calls.

▲ Clito – Four medical response calls; one medical call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 41 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy