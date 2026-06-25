Police Report - 6/26/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

James Edward Deal, 39, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.; possession and use of drug related objects.

Walter Darryl Horton, 60, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Katherine Alayah Key, 26, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Darren Emmett McNabb, 20, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jerry Foster Morris, 47, Portal – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Donald Warner Newman, 64 Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Jacob Jessie Barton, 25, Statesboro – Affray.

Traci Lynn Bridges, 46, Ellabell – Criminal trespass.

Johnny Ivory Scarver, 35, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Nahshon Joshua Brown, 31, Springfield – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.

John Ernest Burton, 44, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, brake lights/signal device requirements.

Bobby Ellis Dickerson, 73, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Da’Marion Jemelle Youmans, 21, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Lacie Marie Ellrod, 40, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Nicholas Alexander Heaston, 18, Claxton – Loitering or prowling.

Keyun Chrawintez Mitchell, 35, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, aggravated assault/family violence strongarm, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call.

Rogelio Romero Mendez, 20, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, bench warrant/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Donna Ann Adams, 56, Glennville – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe drugs.

Janiya Tequilla Mincey, 25, Dublin – License: 60 days to change name/address, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs, no insurance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 36 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 38 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 32 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one coroner call and 36 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 28 calls Tuesday; 36 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Toombs County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – 13 calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy