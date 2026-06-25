Police Report - 6/26/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
James Edward Deal, 39, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.; possession and use of drug related objects.
Walter Darryl Horton, 60, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Katherine Alayah Key, 26, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
Darren Emmett McNabb, 20, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Jerry Foster Morris, 47, Portal – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Donald Warner Newman, 64 Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Statesboro Police Department
Jacob Jessie Barton, 25, Statesboro – Affray.
Traci Lynn Bridges, 46, Ellabell – Criminal trespass.
Johnny Ivory Scarver, 35, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Nahshon Joshua Brown, 31, Springfield – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.
John Ernest Burton, 44, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, brake lights/signal device requirements.
Bobby Ellis Dickerson, 73, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Da’Marion Jemelle Youmans, 21, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Lacie Marie Ellrod, 40, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Nicholas Alexander Heaston, 18, Claxton – Loitering or prowling.
Keyun Chrawintez Mitchell, 35, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, aggravated assault/family violence strongarm, cruelty to children third degree/allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call.
Rogelio Romero Mendez, 20, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, bench warrant/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Donna Ann Adams, 56, Glennville – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe drugs.
Janiya Tequilla Mincey, 25, Dublin – License: 60 days to change name/address, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs, no insurance.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 36 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 38 calls Tuesday; 23 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 32 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one coroner call and 36 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 28 calls Tuesday; 36 calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.
Language Line – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Toombs County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – 13 calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy