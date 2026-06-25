Claxton judge brings faith to courtroom, guitar to worship

By J. GERALD HARRIS

The Christian Index

Judges who preside over the courtrooms of our land must be objective, impartial, courageous, and compassionate, all at the same time. Francis Bacon, attorney general and Lord Chancellor of England under King James I, emphasized, “Judges ought to be more learned than witty, more reverent than plausible, and more advised than confident. Above all things, integrity is their portion and proper virtue.”

The Honorable D. Jay Stewart is the Superior Court Judge for the Atlantic Judicial District, which includes six counties in Eastern Georgia. He is also a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton, and plays acoustic and electric guitar with the church vocal band, and he plays it with remarkable skill.

He explained, “I began to play the guitar when I was six years old. My father played the guitar, so there was always one in our home. My siblings and I received a rather inexpensive guitar for Christmas one year, with the assurance that a much nicer instrument would be given to the child who showed the most promise with their gift.”

It was not long until Jay was playing the country classic songs of artists such as Hank Williams and Jim Reeves along with his father. Then he began to play with the guitarists featured in his parents’ record collection.

Stewart was introduced to Buddy Owen, a lifelong friend of Jay’s parents, who became his friend and impressed him as an accomplished fingerstyle jazz guitarist.

“He played with a thumbpick in the style of Chet Atkins, Merle Travis, and Jerry Reed. He put a thumpick on me,” Stewart reported, “and taught me to play hymns, jazz standards, and pop tunes using the fingerstyle technique.

“I honestly don't remember a time when I didn't play guitar,” he said. “It is something that is challenging and yet brings such enjoyment. If I see another guitar player using a technique that I don't use or play, I am challenged to adopt that technique into my playing. I don't think I'm unique in that regard. I think all guitar players are motivated and challenged by others who appear to be playing at a higher level.”

Life as a guitarist

Stewart mentioned three of his greatest experiences as a guitarist.

“First,” he stated, “is leading in worship when I hear the congregation singing the lyrics, raising their hands in praise, and realize that they are actively engaged in celebrating God’s goodness and grace.”

Another highlight of his musical experiences was recording a contemporary jazz CD in 2012 at Bennett Recording Studios in Englewood, New Jersey, and seeing the first single from that project reach number 28 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. That was a particularly rewarding milestone in his life, and he did it when he was serving as a judge.

He also mentioned his friendship with Doyle Dykes, one of the most heralded fingerstyle guitarists in the world, as being a great blessing. Stewart had the honor of performing with him on stage on several occasions and appearing with him as his guest on his Sunday String Along YouTube show.

Stewart understands that every believer has gifts that can be used to bless the body of Christ and declared, “It is a great blessing to get to use my gift of playing guitar to help lead worship at church. We all have gifts, although they may differ significantly from individual to individual.

“A friend and fellow church member recently used his gift and expertise to construct an amazing backdrop for our Vacation Bible School. If I had been asked to accomplish that task, the results would have been unacceptable, so each church member needs to identify his/her gifts and use them for the glory of God.”

Following the Lord’s lead

While Stewart is an extraordinarily skillful guitarist and could have very likely become an extremely successful performer in the world of music, he is a man who followed the Lord’s leading in his life.

He admitted, “As a teenager, my dream was to play guitar in a successful band, going from town to town and performing before large audiences, but I did not foresee the darkness that accompanied that world. At 19 years of age, I was living that life. However, I soon realized that touring with a band was not what God put me on this earth to do.

“When parents bring me their children and ask if I would teach them to play, I am hesitant to respond. I'm reminded that being a guitar player can get you into a lot of places, not all of which are in the will of God.”

In 1986, Stewart completed his undergraduate degree at Georgia Southern University. He married Teresa Brown during his senior year of college. Upon graduating, he worked for two years as a probation officer, then decided to go to the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. That was a step of faith because the Stewarts had purchased a home, had two children, and giving up a salary, health insurance, and incurring a debt to go to law school seemed impractical.

Stewart exclaimed, “To some it made me look like I had lost my marbles, but God was taking care of me even when I wasn’t as close to Him as I should have been.”

A career in the law

Stewart graduated from Mercer Law School in May 1991, but was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia during his third year of study there. He maintained a general law practice until he was elected Superior Court Judge in 2006.

Jay Stewart was elected Superior Court Judge in 2006.

“My role as a Superior Court judge is challenging to say the least,” admitted Stewart. “One of the greatest challenges is to always be aware that the case before you, regardless of where it ranks in significance to the court system, is vitally important to the people who are appearing before you.

“While judges may hear 30 to 40 cases a day, the accused have only one case of concern to them. They deserve the judge’s best, because their future may hang in the balance.

“Being a judge doesn’t mean you cannot be salt and light to the world. Even in very difficult situations where my oath requires me to rule in a manner that is obviously going to impact someone significantly (whether it's a prison sentence, a money judgment, or ruling in a family law matter), that can be handled in a manner that is effective and yet compassionate to those involved.”

Eastside’s Pastor Matt Brady testified, “Through the years, I have seen God really grow and use Judge Stewart. I believe Jay takes his calling to serve the Lord as seriously as sitting on the bench in the courtroom. He really gives attention to mentoring and encouraging the younger members of our praise team. Jay and Teresa are a blessing to Eastside and to me.”