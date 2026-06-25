Anderson & Associates offers decades of experience in the surveying industry

Statesboro-based company uses top-of-the-line technology for exceptional accuracy, efficiency

For more than 45 years, James M. Anderson & Associates, Inc., has provided licensed and insured land surveying services to clients across Georgia and South Carolina with a commitment to honesty, quality and professionalism.

Founded in Statesboro in 1979 by James “Jim” Anderson, the company specializes in boundary, topographical, American Land Title Association (ALTA) and loan surveys, as well as GPS mapping and wetland locating. From determining property boundary lines and assisting with estate planning to designing large subdivisions and supporting multimillion-dollar construction projects, Anderson & Associates offers industry-wide surveying experience, no matter the size of the job.

Jim’s son, Matt, brings to the family business a focus on using state-of-the-art equipment, including GPS and drones, to further the company’s commitment to unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

“We keep a firm grasp on all the advances of technology in our profession,” Matt said. “We take pride in providing accurate surveys using the most up-to-date techniques available, while still practicing some of the same traditional surveying methods that have sustained through all the advancements in our profession over the years.”

Whether you’re an attorney, architect, developer, contractor or landowner, James M. Anderson & Associates, Inc., is ready to help with all your surveying needs. Located at 104 Oak Street in downtown Statesboro, their office is directly across from the Magistrate Court, behind First Baptist Church Statesboro. For more information, stop by or call (912) 764-2002