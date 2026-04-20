Police Report - 4/21/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Norine Baird, 39, Oxford – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Richardo Montrez Bobo, 28, Abbeville, SC – Possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Kenneth Anthony Drew, 28, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Eric Christopher Grant, 20, Hephzibah – Affixing material that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection in windows/windshields.

Dedrick Najerick Griffin, 23, Reidsville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Lyrinda Lanier Mitchell, 63, Richmond Hill – Loitering or prowling, public drunkenness, obstruction of laws enforcement officers/misdemeanor, littering public or private property or waters, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Ianna Nicole Pickens, 19, Covington – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Holton Damon Raymond, 40, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Javon Maurice Robinson, 35, Savannah – Affixing material that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection in windows/windshields, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jermaine Denardo Thomas, 38, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Statesboro Police Department

Aidin Wayne Colquitt, 20, Statesboro – Possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, use of telecommunications facility inn commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Jamari Dawshawn Curry, 19, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Nyreuna Kenyia Edwards, 20, Moultrie – DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Cody Lee Freeman, 33, Jesup – Parole violation, possession of marijuana less than one oz., criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects, two counts possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Chikaia Renee Howard, 38, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Indigo Tisha Maria Lovett, 33, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign.

Eyanna Shadari Stokes, 30, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of laws enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence.

Brett Alexander Thomas, 53, Augusta – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

David Raymond Wilfur, 59, Statesboro – Wanted person from Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Christopher Jamar Allen, 44, Savannah – DUI less safe combination 1-3, lighted headlights, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Niam Najawaun Bacon, 29, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Edwin Renard Blitch, 20, Claxton – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle.

Tyauna Aleeyah Collins, 20, Columbia, SC – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Brianna Patrice Cox, 22, Loganville – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Stephen Nickalaus Edwards, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Zion Zamir Ferrell, 27, Valdosta – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, wanted by Lowndes County.

Jovan Alexander Johnson, 25, Augusta – Failure to obey traffic control device, DUI less safe alcohol.

Labeitoaizizi Jawari King, 22, Swainsboro – Theft by taking misdemeanor, obstruction of laws enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jamichael James Pierce, 23, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Micah Devonne Cromartie, 19, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Jermaine Donniell Saunders, 19, Statesboro – Three counts entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft, two counts criminal attempt to commit a felony, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; three calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 27 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 52 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — 10 calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, one fire call and 24 medical calls Friday; 23 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one first responder call and 28 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Two accident call and seven medical calls Friday; one medical call Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; one fire call and seven medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 33 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.

Georgia Power – One call Friday.

Language Line — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agencies — 15 calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy