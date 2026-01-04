Police Report - 4/1/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Cole Bland, 26, Middleburg, Fla. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance, tag/registration requirements, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, use of license plate with intent to conceal.

Samuel George Brabham, 57, Ellabell – Loitering or prowling.

Ralph Joseph Ceritto, 65, Statesboro – Failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/false information.

Noah Alexander Densmore, 21, Hinesville – Criminal trespass, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, expired registration.

Kaleb Anthony Finch, 30, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine.

David Lee, 45, Brooklet – Criminal trespass.

Aaron Eugene Milton, 59, Sylvania – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Velma Louise Mosley, 23, Portal – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Chad Lamar Olliff, 50, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Amanda Shanice Parker, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to appear in court as summoned.

Antonio DeWayne Roan, 29, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Amanda Nicole Scoggins, 36, Augusta – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Joshua Daniel Stone, 23, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Eli Michael Taylor, 20, Statesboro – DUI under 21.

Statesboro Police Department

Gabrielle Marie Blissitt, 26, Hinesville – Theft by deception/felony.

Mason Patrick Gunter, 20, Statesboro – Failure to appear in court as summoned.

Destiny Samone Lewis, 37, Statesboro – Endangering security interest/misdemeanor.

Samantha Diana Lipsey, 58, Statesboro – Battery.

James Re’mone Lockett, 35, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.

William Allen Martin, 63, Claxton – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, dench warrant/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

McKenzie Taylor McCoy, 20, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Martin McClain Myers, 22, Statesboro – Three charges use of telecommunication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, four counts purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substances, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance.

Nancy Kay Peterson, 63, Statesboro – Simple assault.

Toccara Ayanna Thomas, 19, Albany – DUI less safe combination 1-3, possessing, purchasing alcohol by person not of legal age, failure to maintain lane, VGCSA less than one oz, driver to exercise due care, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, improper left or right turn, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Jaremy Jarod Williams, 22, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Chauncey Xavier Young, 38, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than one oz., failure to maintain lane.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Eryc Lashone Bobbitt, 35, Swainsboro – DUI less safe alcohol, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

Joshua Lee Cooper, 27, Millen – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Dymir Anne Franklin, 21, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol.

Tremal Michael Hall, 21, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Brandon Jerome Holmes, 34, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Ronnie Charles Joyner, 50, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no license on person.

Tykweon Eddie Lee Lane, 25, Millen – Wanted from Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Alicia Rosette Primus, 32, Savannah – Wanted person from Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Makayla Nicole Williams, 23, Register – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Taylor D’Wyne Williams, 21, Fairburn – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, fail to yield when entering intersection.

Portal Police Department

Krystal Lynn Penley, 40, Portal – Terroristic threats and acts.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Tyler Ladarius Giovanini, 25, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

Emecia Pearl Moss, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 39 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 38 calls Friday; 45 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one rescue call, one fire call and 22 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one coroner call, two fire calls and 22 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One fire call and 11 medical calls Friday; one accident call and six medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 28 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

Bryan County 911– One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Excelsior EMC – Two calls Friday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Emanuel County 911– Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Tattnall County 911– One call Friday.

Screven County 911– One call Sunday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — Five calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy