Police Report - 4/10/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Aubrey Scott Atkinson, 28, Soperton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Jasho Javon Branch, 18, Twin City – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Quentin Roshawn Kirkland, 40, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Broderick Octavious Ming, 28, Cordele – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Omari Edward Pringle, 22, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, tampering with evidence/felony, loitering or prowling, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property.
Dustin Aaron Brock, 44, Pembroke – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, tag registration requirements.
Carla Diane Carr, 27, Lyons – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.
Statesboro Police Department
Dominic Jovan Brown, 39, Twin City – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, possession of methamphetamine.
Jamar Demetrius Brown, 49, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Wendell Cody, 60, Reidsville – Criminal trespass.
Stanley William Erhart, 48, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Rodriquez Martinique Everett, 32, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Jathan Bruce Green, 25, Ludowici – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, simple battery/family violence, DUI less safe alcohol.
Andrea Miles, 17, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, batter/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
Anthony Terrell Pinkney, 49, Guyton – Criminal trespass.
Marquita Danielle Watson, 43, Statesbopro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts bench warrant/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jaqurea Shantell Wilson, 27, Statesboro – Simple battery.
Chloe Alicia Word, 24, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Minnie Lee Hagins, 60, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol.
James Shellman, 46, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, brake lights/signal device requirements.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Tuesday.
Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 35 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one rescue call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one coroner call and seven medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Language Line – One call Tuesday.
Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Five calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy