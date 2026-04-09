Police Report - 4/10/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Aubrey Scott Atkinson, 28, Soperton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jasho Javon Branch, 18, Twin City – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Quentin Roshawn Kirkland, 40, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Broderick Octavious Ming, 28, Cordele – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Omari Edward Pringle, 22, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, tampering with evidence/felony, loitering or prowling, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property.

Dustin Aaron Brock, 44, Pembroke – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, tag registration requirements.

Carla Diane Carr, 27, Lyons – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Dominic Jovan Brown, 39, Twin City – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, possession of methamphetamine.

Jamar Demetrius Brown, 49, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Wendell Cody, 60, Reidsville – Criminal trespass.

Stanley William Erhart, 48, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Rodriquez Martinique Everett, 32, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jathan Bruce Green, 25, Ludowici – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, simple battery/family violence, DUI less safe alcohol.

Andrea Miles, 17, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, batter/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Anthony Terrell Pinkney, 49, Guyton – Criminal trespass.

Marquita Danielle Watson, 43, Statesbopro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts bench warrant/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jaqurea Shantell Wilson, 27, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Chloe Alicia Word, 24, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Minnie Lee Hagins, 60, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol.

James Shellman, 46, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, brake lights/signal device requirements.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 35 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one rescue call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one coroner call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Five calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy