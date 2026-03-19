Police Report - 3/20/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

James Michael Duncan, 49, Pembroke – Theft by conversion/felony.

Jorge Eduardo Hinojosa, 45, Metter – Housed for Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

Chauncey O’Neal Williams, 54, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, simple battery, battery/family violence first offense.

Marcus Lamar Houston, 35, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Ashley Latica Miller, 35, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Dennis Michael Neeson, 49, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Lorenzo Carlos Phillips, 43, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Amy Nicole Robbins, 46, Statesboro – Wanted out of Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Statesboro Police Department

Corey Lee Golden, 28, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Juwan DeAngelo Jones, 27, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Myasia Alexyona Mixon, 20, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other headlight requirements.

Garrett Alan Herb, 36, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Ricky Deniel Jackson, 61, Register – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Kalon Deshea Jones-Taylor, 23, Riverdale – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Cameron Lee Exley, 24, Grovetown – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

Madison Elizabeth Irby, 17, Ellabell – DUI les safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two first responder calls and 30 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call two rescue calls and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – 11 medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Tuesday; two medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.

Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy