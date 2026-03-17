Police Report - 3/17/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Elias Cameron, 20, Statesboro – – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Denzel Jarrell Bostic, 32, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Tineesha Maria Jean Pierre, 41, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Mary Belle Adams Byrd, 60, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jonathan Dow, 36, Tampa, Fla. – Loitering or prowling.

Mark Anthony Fleming, 41, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule III controlled substance, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Rakeil Latrent Lanier, 27, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of cocaine with intent, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, parole violation, five counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, two counts theft by receiving stolen property/felony, two counts possession, sale or distribution of marijuana, two counts possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, two counts possession of tools to commit a crime, possession and use of drug related objects, three counts unlawful for a person to acquire/maintain criminal street gang activity/interest control.

Bruno Medino Lopez, 27, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Lisa Michelle Marsh, 40, Pembroke – Battery/family violence first offense.

Rene DSanchez Morales, 27, Statesboro – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol.

Denise Cargas Tadeo, 17, Statesboro – DUI under 21, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Bruce DeWayne Williams, 30, Register – Two counts trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Frank Williams, 65, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Casey Wayne Blitch, 37, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/family violence strongarm, criminal trespass damage to property.

Rocco Domanic Burnett, 21, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Harvell Hikeem Cooper, 37, Metter – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., DUI concentration is three hours or more, lighted headlight/other lights required.

Chase Alexander Heath, 25, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Marcus Lamar Houston, 35, Criminal trespass damage to property, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Consuela Detetri Jones, 37, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Dyesha Linda Kennedy, 24, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Logan Daniel, 25, Statesboro – DUI under 21, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, too fast for conditions.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Cheyenne Layna Gruber, 21, Walterboro, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jalaia Renee Ross, 19, Evans – Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 31 calls Friday; 69 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Three calls Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 23 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call and 23 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call and 35 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One fire call and seven medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call and eight medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One first responder and 19 medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 26 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

Emanuel County 911– One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911– One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Screven County 911– One call Sunday.

Other agencies — Six calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy