Police Report - 11/4/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Brett Michael Burnsed, 32, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Dakota Braun Fountain, 20, Register – Affray.

Justin Scott Martinez, 35, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence, battery/family violence.

Erica Elaine Salter, 36, Register – Two counts financial transaction card fraud, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Evan Randall Barnett, 19, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting, possession of alcoholic beverages by someone not of legal age.

Trevon Letez Boykin, 27, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Shardashaa Janae Brown, 34, Statesboro – Cruelty to children first degree causing excessive pain.

Heidi Alejandra Contreras Lopez, 21, Norcross – Two counts financial transaction card fraud, theft of mislaid property/misdemeanor.

Gregory Donnell Donaldson, 25, Register – Battery/family violence first offense.

Zuliema Adriana Duran-Lopez, 23, Statesboro – Two counts financial transaction card fraud, theft of mislaid property/misdemeanor.

Matthew Daniel Furnish, 22, Woodstock – Battery, disorderly conduct.

Talia Floreana Glenn, 22, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, interference with government property.

Naomi Lois Luten, 18, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Dominique Tamara Mills, 28, Statesboro – Abandonment of dependent child – misdemeanor.

Devin Jerrod James Prince, 38, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Catherine Ann Smalley, 19, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, purchasing, possessing alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Brayden Parker Allmon, 21, Statesboro – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, improper left or right turn.

Maurice Antonio Boyd, 19, Hephzibah – DUI less safe drugs, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

Christopher Dondries Cutter, 27, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Andrew Kenneth Davison, 32, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, driving on wrong side of roadway, possession of fraudulent license, giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer.

Jacob Dickson Hamilton, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a license, no insurance, purchasing, possessing alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

Matthew Jackson, 32, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.

Isaiah Iverson Latimer Bryant, 24, Dacula – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Immanuel Lawton, 33, Statesboro – Teo counts possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, driving on wrong side of roadway.

Lewis Wylder McKinney, 19, Statesboro – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.

David Wayne Penick, 64, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane.

Colt Burt Reddick, 21, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Alyson Marie Reynolds, 19, Melbourne, Fla. – DUI under 21, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Stephen James Skipper, 44, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, expired registration.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Malerie Kaye Land, 19, Statesboro – DUI under 21, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.

Evan Luke North, 19, Richmond Hill – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 27 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Four calls Saturday; one call Sunday

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Saturday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, two fire calls and 24 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one fire call and 20 medical calls Saturday; one fire call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — 12 medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; one accident call, two first responder calls and six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 32 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Erast Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Power — One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday.

Screven County 911 — One call Saturday

Other agencies — Six calls Friday; 13 calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy