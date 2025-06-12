Police Report - 12/6/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Allison Taylor Fiveash, 25, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, two counts obstruction of law enforcement officer/felony, reckless conduct.

Paul Asher Whipple Keen, 32, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Albert Lavon Marshall, 40, Statesboro – Cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, simple battery.

Jaquavivs Keontre Rawls, 17, Pembroke – Theft by taking/firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

John Frederick Wagner, 22, Macon – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper left or right turn.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Nicholas Olin Wells, 18, Athens – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(November 17-23)

Rural county intake — 22 adult dogs and four puppies; five adult cats and five kittens.

City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs and nine puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — 11 adult dogs and three puppies; four adult cats and seven kittens.

Rescued — Six puppies; one kitten.

Reclaimed — 12 adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $2,540.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 29 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 22 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Language Line – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – 13 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy