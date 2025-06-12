Police Report - 12/6/25

One Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Allison Taylor Fiveash, 25, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, two counts obstruction of law enforcement officer/felony, reckless conduct.
Paul Asher Whipple Keen, 32, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Albert Lavon Marshall, 40, Statesboro – Cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, simple battery.
Jaquavivs Keontre Rawls, 17, Pembroke – Theft by taking/firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
John Frederick Wagner, 22, Macon – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper left or right turn.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Nicholas Olin Wells, 18, Athens – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(November 17-23)
Rural county intake — 22 adult dogs and four puppies; five adult cats and five kittens.
City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs and nine puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.
Adopted — 11 adult dogs and three puppies; four adult cats and seven kittens.
Rescued — Six puppies; one kitten.
Reclaimed — 12 adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — None.
Fees collected — $2,540.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Portal Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 29 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 22 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and seven medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 37 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.
Language Line – One call Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Other agencies – 13 calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy