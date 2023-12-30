Police Report 12/30/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Shaquita Nicole Tremble, 37, Johnson St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, Headlight requirements.

Brandon Raiche Harrison, 26, Arcola Road, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, terroristic threats and acts, simple battery against a police officer, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, improper display of tag, no license on person, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Statesboro Police Department

Malyah Denise Raymond, 28, Anthony St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Paige Nicole Owens Acree, 38, Pike Road – Wanted person from Tattnall County.

Timothy Antonio Hall, 32, Garfield St., Savannah – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a license, reckless driving.

INCIDENTS

BULLOCH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – A subject who was transferred to the jail and was very irate. Once placed in a cell, she damaged the window and she mad unsuccessful attempts to destroy the camera in the cell. The damages are expected to exceed $500.

BUCK CREEK ROAD/CLITO ROAD – An abandoned vehicle was found. After unsuccessful attempts to contact the owner, the vehicle was towed and entered as abandoned.

HIGHWAY 119 – Complainant said she met a man on Instagram a few weeks ago, after sharing a few messages with each other, he sent some nude images, which caused the complainant to block his messages. He found the complainant on Facebook and began messaging her using a different name. He said he would come by her place of work. She was advised to contact the SO if anything else occurred.

DRY BRANCH DRIVE – Complainant said he went over to his ex-girlfriend’s house after she texted him to come over. He said when he got there, he was let in the house by the home owner and taken to where his former girlfriend supposedly was. He said he saw her phone on a table. He said he picked it up and as he was leaving another man grabbed him around the neck, choking him, and his ex-girlfriend started hitting him. The man who grabbed the complainant said he did grab him after he heard yelling, but let go as soon as he was told everything was OK. All parties were advised to stay away from the other.

NORTH TAYLOR COURT – Complainant said she was receiving unwanted text messages from her ex-boyfriend.

BRYANT COURT – Complainant said unknown persons are coming on his property and leaving corn. He said they are leaving corn for deer and this has been going on for the past four months. He was advised to contact the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to report the incidents, as well.

DEAN NICHOLS/WESTSIDE ROAD – A vehicle was reported abandoned and upon arrival, a brown Chevrolet Tahoe was found parked partially in the roadway. The owner of the vehicle was identified but could not be contacted. The vehicle was towed and entered as abandoned.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Dec. 18-24)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and two kittens.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs; two kittens.

Adopted — Five adult dogs; one adult cat and two kittens.

Rescued — Three adult dogs; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — One adult dog and one puppy.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — One adult dog (serious medical)

Fees collected — $805.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 40 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 26 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 35 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident and seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 27 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy