Police Report - 12/10/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Angel Camea Ausberry-Sprull, 54, Statesboro – Wanted person.
Jammi Lynn Graham, 49, Metter – Possession of methamphetamine.
Tyrone Sprull, 73, Statesboro – Wanted from Pennsylvania.
Dandre Darius Allen Williams, 23, Hinesville – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to obey a traffic control device, forgery third degree, reckless driving.
Statesboro Police Department
Natallia Lynn Keezer, 26, Statesboro – Wanted person.
Robert Leon Kilcrease, 58, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, wanted by Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Rashaad Akeem Lanier, 33, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent, affixing materials that reduce light transformation on windows/windshields.
Charles Mark Amoak, 74, Newington – Simple assault.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Ricky Lamar Slater, 29, Claxton – DUI less safe combination of 1-3, failure to maintain lane.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 32 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 18 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – 11 medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 33 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Bryan County 911 – Seven calls Monday.
Screven County 911 – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Five calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy