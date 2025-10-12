Police Report - 12/10/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Angel Camea Ausberry-Sprull, 54, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Jammi Lynn Graham, 49, Metter – Possession of methamphetamine.

Tyrone Sprull, 73, Statesboro – Wanted from Pennsylvania.

Dandre Darius Allen Williams, 23, Hinesville – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to obey a traffic control device, forgery third degree, reckless driving.

Statesboro Police Department

Natallia Lynn Keezer, 26, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Robert Leon Kilcrease, 58, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, wanted by Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Rashaad Akeem Lanier, 33, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent, affixing materials that reduce light transformation on windows/windshields.

Charles Mark Amoak, 74, Newington – Simple assault.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ricky Lamar Slater, 29, Claxton – DUI less safe combination of 1-3, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 32 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 18 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – 11 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 33 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Seven calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Five calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy