Police Report - 11/19/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Jamal Bing, 52, Pembroke – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession, purchase or sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence/felony.

Gregory Lamont Jordan, 25, Twin City – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Tyler Paul Linehan, 32, Pooler – Bench warrant/felony.

Carrie Jo Mason, 50, Villa Rica – DUI less safe combo 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz., failure to maintain lane.

Kelly Lee Oglesbee, 32, Glennville – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jeremy Theodore Nathan, 39, Statesboro – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, interference with government property/felony.

Dominique Maniell Shipman, 40, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Darius Ahammaad Veasley, 20, Madison – Wanted person from Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Leon White, 37, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Brooklet Police Department

Shaporscheah Ivoreal Black, 34, Brooklet – Two counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – 10 calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 24 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Five accident calls and 29 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 20 calls Monday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy