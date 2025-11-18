Police Report - 11/18/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Caleb Ryan Clearly, 25, Brooklet – Hold for Screven County.

Lori Elaine Davis, 48, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Timothy Wesley Davis, 48, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Michael Justin Jenkins, 33, Statesboro – Six counts possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, two counts sale of cocaine, possession with intent of cocaine, possession with intent of methamphetamines, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, two counts trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, methamphetamines, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, two counts use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances..

Scottie James Jones, 33, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Landon Kross Lindsey, 17, Stillmore – Two counts criminal attempt to commit a felony/burglary, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Kimberly Lopez, 30, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Yolger Montiel, 38, Brookhaven – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign.

Mitchell Lynn Oliver, 56, Register – Wanted person from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Nixon Shelley, 46, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple assault, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct.

Elias Cameron Skipper, 20, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Christian Taddarius Taylor, 27, Statesboro – Parole violation.

Darryl Devon Williams, 39, Statesboro – Parole violation.

Statesboro Police Department

Jada Chantrice Bradshaw, 24, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Bre-Anna Rodlyn Heyward, 27, Beaufort, SC – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery/family violence, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Ollie Jerome Higdon, 22, Augusta – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, windshield wiper/window requirements, DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, tag lights required, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Kawone Torrez, 28, Collins – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Joseph Michael Kearns, 23, Statesboro – Simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

Yeltzin Juanito Mazariegos, 33, Statesboro – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Antonio Darren McCuin, 27, Statesboro – Wanted by Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Cohen Pollock, 21, Sylvania – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Christopher Jake Tai Lee Rich, 19, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and carrying a concealed weapon/first offense misdemeanor, brake lights/signal device requirements, possession/sale of tobacco to minors.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Caleb Alden Dowden, 26, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Bryant Reid Oliver, 19, Hartwell – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, lighted headlights/other lights required, purchasing, possessing alcohol be person not of legal age.

Jacob Martin Quinet, 21, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, improper lane change.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Eathan Patrick DeSalvo, 20, Cumming – DUI under 21, too fast for conditions.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 50 calls Friday; 18 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Six calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 22 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; five calls Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Saturday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 17 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 29 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue calls and 21 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Friday; one accident call and three medical calls Saturday; 11 medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident and nine medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire calls and three medical calls Saturday; three first responder calls and 11 medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 33 calls Friday; 16 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Screven County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday

Other agencies — 14 calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy