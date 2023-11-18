Police Report - 11/18/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Brittany Elene Buchanan, 32, Dover Road, Sylvania – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Tiffany Charlene Jacobs, 33, Falkland Ave., Savannah – Bench warrant/felony.

Jacob Aaron Mosley, 33, Sandpiper Lane, Mulberry, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Trinese Shanteria Anderson, 28, Chandler Road – Following too closely, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Colby Nathaniel Purvis, North Edgewood Drive – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

OLD HAPPY ROAD – After arriving at address for a domestic dispute, a woman was charged with simple battery/family violence.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said that back in December 2022 he paid a man $2,500 to have a motorcycle built. He said the man has never provided a finished motorcycle and refuses to refund the money. Complainant said he wanted to file a report to take to Magistrate Court.

LONGWOOD DRIVE – After responding to a motor vehicle accident, five people were arrested. All were charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer. One of the five was charged with DUI less safe combination of 1-3 and disorderly conduct, as well.

CANTERBERRY PLACE – Complainant said someone had driven “doughnuts” into his backyard, causing damage to his grass. He said he has a video camera, but it did not capture the incident, which he said may have been done with an ATV.

NEVILS GROVELAND ROAD – Complainant said she received a text from an unknown number that stated: “I know where you live an I will beat you up if you don’t stop talking about me or my man.” She said a co-worker received a similar text earlier this year. She wanted to file a report for documentation.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said an unknown person stole his debit card and took $2,629.46 from his bank account. He said he needed a report for bank purposes.

BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said a woman known to him was wandering around his property and due to past incidents with her family, he wants her criminally trespassed from his property. He said he asked her to leave several times, but she would not. He said he called a friend who saw her walking on his property, as well, and he wants her to be criminally trespassed. She said her dog ran off through the woods and she got lost trying to find him. She was served with a criminal trespass and a criminal trespass warning. She said she understood and would not go back on their properties.





Bulloch County Animal Services

(November 6-12)

Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs; one adult cat and three kittens.

Adopted — Three adult dogs; one adult cat and one kitten.

Rescued — Three adult dogs; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — One adult dog (serious medical); two adult cats and one kitten.

Fees collected — $475.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls November 6-12)

Portal – 13 medical response calls; one structure fire; two fire alarms; two brush fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

Register – Eight medical response calls; one brush fire; two fire alarms; two brush fires; one hazmat call; two structure fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

Nevils – One accident with injuries; one miscellaneous fire call.

Bay – Five medical response calls.

Stilson – Eight medical response calls; one fire alarm; one public relations call; one structure fire; one brush fire.

Brooklet – 32 medical response calls; three fire alarms; two brush fires; three structure fires.

Leefield – Two medical response calls; one structure fire.

Clito – Three medical response calls; one structure.

Middleground – Two medical response calls.

Highway 24 – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush fire; one structure fire.

Banks Dairy – None.

Akins Anderson – One medical response call.

Sandy Creek – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call; one fire alarm; one hazmat call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 31 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy