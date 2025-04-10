Police Report - 10/4/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Zane Patrick Cobb, 33, Duluth – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Quion Adonis Demarian, 21, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Rodney Moody, 27, Midway – Wanted from Cobb County.

Victor Talmadge Morgan, 37, Portal – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Haley Marie Wheeles, 31, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, DUI less safe alcohol.

Brantley Wood Williams, 29, Hephzibah – Wanted from Bryan County.

Joseph Donald Wine, 42, Pembroke – Failure to register as a sex offender/ failure to comply with requirements, false information.

Statesboro Police Department

Shannon Ray Collins, 49, Statesboro – Forgery first degree, false statements or writings/conceal facts or fraudulent government documents.

Kate Lynn Mixon, 26, Brooklet – Forgery first degree, false statements or writings/conceal facts or fraudulent government documents.

Julia Marie Montgomery, 28, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Lakendrick Laderus Starnes, 22, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Jaheam Lamar Still, 23, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Charles Triston, 21, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Steven Brett Anderson, 32, Guyton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to dim headlights.

Ronald Scott Bragdon, 59, Collins – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Brooklet Police Department

Genaro Velasco Carmona, 34, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, affixing material that reduce light transmission through windows/windshield.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(September 22-28)

Rural county intake — 16 adult dogs and nine puppies; two adult cats and nine kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; two kittens.

Adopted — Seven adult dogs and four puppies; three adult cats and seven kittens.

Rescued — One adult dog.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Three adult dogs; one adult cat and one kitten.

Fees collected — $885.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 17 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four accident calls and three medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – 13 calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy