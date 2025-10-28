Police Report - 10/29/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
James Matthew Thompson, 36, Sylvania – Parole violation.
Nathaniel Wayne Vandiver, 21, Rincon – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects.
Laquisha Shante Holt, 32, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Amonte Jahmard Jeff Wood, 24, Savannah – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Phillip Jermaine Roberts, 35, Cobbtown – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.
Nicholas Moreno Skeens, 18, Roswell – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Marlin Wade Johnson, 71, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Blake Porter Williams, 19, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Dustin Grant Phillips, 26, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – One calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 40 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 21 calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Six calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Five accident calls, one fire call and 22 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One fire call and six medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 27 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Other agencies – 13 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy