Police Report - 10/29/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

James Matthew Thompson, 36, Sylvania – Parole violation.

Nathaniel Wayne Vandiver, 21, Rincon – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects.

Laquisha Shante Holt, 32, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Amonte Jahmard Jeff Wood, 24, Savannah – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Phillip Jermaine Roberts, 35, Cobbtown – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Nicholas Moreno Skeens, 18, Roswell – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Marlin Wade Johnson, 71, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Blake Porter Williams, 19, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dustin Grant Phillips, 26, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 40 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 21 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Five accident calls, one fire call and 22 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One fire call and six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 27 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 13 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy