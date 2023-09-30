Police Report - 10/1

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kaaliif Rashaum Corprew, 29, Lanier Drive – Wanted by Jenkins County.

Jamari Monte Flannel, 20, Lisa St., Rincon – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement, tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Johnny Lee Grissom, 23, Franklin Road – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Statesboro Police Department

Essence Diamond Sanders, 25, Tunnell Road, Springfield – Criminal damage to property second degree.

INCIDENTS

LANGSTON CHAPEL/BURKHALTER ROAD – Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person throwing items at vehicles. Contact was made with the individual matching the description of the person. He was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

NORTH PARKER AVE. – Complainant said her ex-boyfriend was trying to get into her residence. The offender was served with a criminal trespass warning and released.

COLFAX STATION DRIVE – Complainant said someone stole her personal information and filed a false tax return.

GLAZEBROOK AVE. – Complainant said an unknown offender stole the trash can from his residence.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE – A man was in the Sheriff’s Office complaining to a deputy about the way the deputy treated him in public. He became very loud and was yelling profanities. A supervisor told the man he understood he was upset, but he needed to remain calm and stop using profanity. He said he didn’t need to listen to the supervisor, he was addressing the deputy. He also said he was recording the incident with his phone. He finally left the office and stated he wouldn’t speak anymore around “Mr. high and mighty.”

JOHN D. LANIER DRIVE – Complainant said two people known to him have been calling and sending harassing text messages stating they wanted his address so they could do him harm. Complainant said he dated one of the offenders for a short time, but broke up with her.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(September 18-24)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and three puppies; two adult cats and five kittens.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and six kittens.

Adopted — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and three kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs and one puppy.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Three adult dogs (serious medical); one adult cat and two kittens.

Fees collected — $459.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls September18-24)

Portal – 11 medical response calls; one structure fire; one vehicle fire; two miscellaneous fire calls; two brush fires.

Register – 17 medical response calls; two structure fires; one brush fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one vehicle fire; one accident with injuries.

Nevils – Five medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Bay – Four medical response calls; one fire alarm.

Stilson – 12 medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

Brooklet – 35 medical response calls; five miscellaneous fire calls one vehicle fires; one accident with injuries; two fire alarms.

Leefield – Three medical response calls.

Clito – Five medical response calls.

Middleground – None.

Highway 24 – Two medical response calls; two fire alarms.

Akins Anderson – Two medical response calls.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call.

Pulaski Road – Three medical response call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 10 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, three coroner calls and 20 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 28 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy