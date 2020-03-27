Police investigating shooting

A man shot around noon Friday at The George Apartments was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to reports. Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins confirmed detectives continued to conduct an ongoing investigation Friday evening, but additional details were not immediately available.

According to information aired on police radio, the male victim was alert and responsive when EMS arrived at the scene, and suffered a single gunshot wound to the left abdomen with no exit wound. He was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Akins did not release the victim’s name. He said the investigation was “fast-paced” and further details will be released at a later time.