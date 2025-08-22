Play Pigskin Pickem 2025

College football season is here and that means the Statesboro Herald's 18th Annual Pigskin Pickem' contest is ready for you to predict winners for a chance each week – Aug. 29-Dec. 6 –to win $50.

The format for making picks for the 2025 season is different than in previous contests. The provider the Statesboro Herald used for all previous years is no longer supporting that format.

So, the Hearld has created a “Statesboro Pigskin Pickem” group in the Yahoo!Fantasy portal.

If you do not have a Yahoo! account, you do need to create an account with your email or create a Yahoo! email. It is a free and an easy process.

Once you have created a Yahoo! account, or if you have one already, use the following steps to sign up for the Statesboro Pigskin Pickem group:

· 1. Click on this URL: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/college

· 2. Click on the “Join A Group” tab

· 3. Under the Join Private Group, you will see prompts for “Group ID#” and “Password”

· 4. Input for Group ID#: 2314; Password: Herald2025#

· 5. You then will be prompted to select a preferred email and choose your name for the Pickem group

In past years, the Herald was able to select games to pick from the Sun Belt, SEC and ACC conferences. For the 2025 contest, we are limited to selecting only one conference – Sun Belt, and Top 25 games each week.

That means a Georgia Southern game will be one of the games every week. Also, Georgia will most likely be a game to pick every week and Georgia Tech will have a number of games to pick during the season.

Another difference this season is that while we were able to select the Georgia Southern game score as the tiebreaker each week, that option is not available. Yahoo! will ask you to pick the scores of two different games and a points tiebreaker, as well.

The reward for each week’s top picker will remain the same: the Herald will mail you a check for $50. The top picker for the season will win another check for $100.

So, sign up and start picking!