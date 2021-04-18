Planet Fitness opened Saturday in Statesboro

Planet Fitness’ nearly 22,000-square-foot gym opened for business Saturday in Statesboro in the Southern Square Shopping Center on Northside Drive.

Planet Fitness is one of the largest operators of fitness centers in the United States, and the Statesboro location will be owned by the Planet Fitness Southeast franchise group, according to Scott Breault, vice president for marketing at Planet Fitness.

“PF Southeast is one of the largest Planet Fitness franchise groups in the country with more than 100 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida,” Breault said.

The Statesboro Planet Fitness is on the west end of the former Kmart store in the shopping center and offers a variety of fitness, health and spa services.

After scouting the Statesboro area for some time, Breault said the franchise owners decided the Southern Square center on Northside Drive that includes Tractor Supply, Office Max and Seasons of Japan as the location that made the most sense to build a Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness was founded in Dover, New Hampshire in 1992 and now operates 2,086 stores across the United States and around the world.