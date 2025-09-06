'Perfect' 2005 SHS team marks 20 years with anniversary celebration

Players from the 2005 Class AAAA state champion Statesboro High football team gathered for a reception Friday at the high school on the 20th anniversary of their title season. The team was honored at halftime of the Blue Devils game against Greenbrier at Womack Field.

The players caught up with old teammates and coaches and met the 2025 team. Steve Pennington, head coach of the 2005 team, shared memories with some of the players from 2005 and also spoke to the 2025 team about that perfect 15-0 season.

The six seasons that culminated with Statesboro’s 13-10 win over Northside-Warner Robins to capture the state AAAA championship on Dec. 2, 2005 at Paulson Stadium was a historic run of football success for the Blue Devils. In that time, Statesboro compiled a 77-9-1 record, including two undefeated state title seasons and five berths in Class AAAA championship games.

Steve Pennington shares his perspective on winning football with the current Statesboro High players and coaches as the head coach of the 2005 state championship team on its 20th anniversary. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



David Cone, quarterback of the 2005 Statesboro High School state championship football team, left, meets Elijah Hendrix, 4, son of former teammate Prathon Hendrix, who went by Wilkerson in high school, at the reception. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Current Statesboro High starting quarterback Beckham Jarrard, left, introduces himself to former head coach Steve Pennington. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

