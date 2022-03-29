Perdue to speak at Bulloch GOP breakfast Saturday

The Bulloch County Republican Party’s April breakfast meeting will feature former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, candidate for governor of Georgia, and Jonny Moseley, Georgia Victory’s Election Integrity state director.

Perdue will speak about his vision and goals for Georgia if elected governor. Moseley will follow to share about the efforts of his organization in protecting the integrity of elections in Georgia.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, April 2, in its new locale at The Saucy Shrimp, located at 12218 Highway 301 South, just south of the bypass. Jonny Moseley

The meeting begins at 9 a.m., but the doors open at 8:30 a.m. for a time of fellowship and an optional breakfast. The cost of the breakfast is $10. It is requested that people planning to eat breakfast RSVP at BullochGOP.org to ensure an adequate supply of breakfast food.

Perdue served as U.S. senator for Georgia from 2015 until 2021. He is a graduate of Georgia Tech and served as a management consultant and CEO for many well-known brands, including Reebok and Dollar General.

Mosely is a California native and a graduate of Penn State Law School. He previously worked for Texas Victory, helping to re-elect Sen. John Cornyn. Mosely said he is building the largest Election Integrity team in Georgia’s history and is focused on ensuring safe and secure elections in the state.