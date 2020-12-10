Patriotic Christmas tree symbolizes unity

A tree sparkling in the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office lobby combines holiday cheer with a patriotic spirit. Decorated in red, white and blue, the festive pine eases the expected austerity of a jail lobby and puts forth a sense of peace.

That is exactly the intent, said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown.

“During these times of conflict with the election and COVID 19 ... we want to show we are coming together to unite as one.”

Brown doesn’t take any credit for the tree, which he said stands “10 feet tall and is covered with flags, ribbons and bows” and other red, white and blue ornaments. The tree is meant to blend Christmas joy and excitement with patriotic emotion “to honor those who gave their lives for our country and to show appreciation,” he said.

The creators of the first tree the office has had in years is the work of “all the ladies in the office,” he said.

Cheryl Hagan, who has worked in the Sheriff’s Office for almost five decades, said: “It was a joint effort. We haven’t had (a tree) for a while and decided to put one up this year.”

The office is nearing the completion of its remodeling and the tree adds a nice touch, she said.

The tree is both for the staff and the public. “We wanted to show we are part of the community and what is going on in the world,” she said. “To take part in sharing Christmas with others.”

Several ornaments on the tree bear the words “In God We Trust.” Hagan said that is important to her and others who helped with the tree.

“We wanted God in this,” she said. “We need God.”

Like Brown, she said the time is now for respite from worries and the hardships of the past year; to ease the stress of the election chaos and the coronavirus pandemic. Decorating and placing the tree “boosted morale and just made things festive.”

Sheriff’s office administrative assistant Terry Harville said visitors to the office “take pictures and love it. We have had a good response.”

The patriotic tree symbolize unity; “that we are still one with each other” in spite of differences and challenges, she said. The tree says “We care and are here to help.”

Brown said he commends the “office ladies” and invites the public to view the tree.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.