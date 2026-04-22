OTC taps Tiffany Underwood as 'Outstanding Alumni'

Esthetics entrepreneur Tiffany Underwood was named Ogeechee Technical College's 2026 Outstanding Alumni Award winner during the 3rd annual We Are OTC event earlier this month at The Market at Visit Statesboro.

According to a release from the college, the annual alumni award ceremony "recognizes OTC graduates who exemplify success and serve as role models in their fields."

"I'm so honored to be the 2026 Outstanding Alumni Award recipient," Underwood said. "I absolutely loved my time in the Esthetician program at OTC. It truly has transformed my life and career in ways I never imagined."

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Georgia Southern University, Underwood said she pursued her passion for esthetics at Ogeechee Tech, graduating in 2022 as Esthetics Student of the Year. She believes her strong scientific background and love for skin care laid the foundation for her career.

Today, she is the owner of SkinCo, a successful esthetics practice where she helps clients with skin issues, and also confidence and self-esteem. She has earned a second-place award in "The Skin Games" — Compassion Category and serves on the Board of Estheticians for "Pomp Beauty," with her work featured in publications such as "Lipgloss + Aftershave."

During her training, Underwood was diagnosed with Hairy Cell Leukemia, but continued through medical treatments to complete her education, licensure and, ultimately, launch her business.

"From day one, everyone was so welcoming and kind, and it really felt like family at OTC," she said. "I'm forever grateful for the instructors and support that helped shape me. If you feel even the slightest nudge or passion to do something I encourage you to do it. It might just change your life, too."

aSpecial to the Heraldancer journey and the loss of her mother to the disease, Underwood founded Tiff Tiff's Chemo Bags, a nonprofit providing comfort bags to patients undergoing chemotherapy across the country. She continues to give back to Ogeechee Technical College by mentoring students and sharing her story.a