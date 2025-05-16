By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Ogeechee Technical College graduates celebrate their achievements
OTC holds 2025 May Commencement at Hanner Fieldhouse on Thursday
OTC Grad 2025
Proud parents give Katelyn Williams a happy hug after she received her Associate of Science degree in Funeral Mortuary Services after Ogeechee Technical College’s 2025 May Commencement ceremony Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. - photo by Jason Martin

Ogeechee Technical College held its  2025 May Commencement ceremony Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse.

OTC Grad 2025
The first graduate to come on stage during Thursday’s 2025 May Commencement, Karen Phipps picked up her Associate of Science degree in Nursing and a hug from Ogeechee Tech President Lori Durden. - photo by Jason Martin

OTC Grad 2025
Charles Scott is all smiles while posing for a photo with his wife Thursday after receiving his Commercial Drivers License (CDL) certificate during Ogeechee Tech’s 2025 May Commencement. - photo by Jason Martin

OTC Grad 2025
Ogeechee Tech Cybersecurity instructor Terry Hand, left, congratulates Devon Witkowski after Witkowski received his Cybersecurity and IT degree Thursday evening. - photo by Jason Martin

OTC Grad 2025
Ogeechee Technical College alumna and 2024-2025 Bulloch County Teacher of the Year Heather Gonzales offers the commencement address Thursday inside Hanner Fieldhouse. - photo by Jason Martin

OTC Grad 2025
Ogeechee Technical College Executive Director for Public Relations Sean Payne welcomes graduates, along with family, friends and OTC faculty and staff, to the college’s 2025 May Commencement ceremony Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. - photo by Jason Martin

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter