Ogeechee Technical College graduates celebrate their achievements

Ogeechee Technical College held its 2025 May Commencement ceremony Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse.

The first graduate to come on stage during Thursday’s 2025 May Commencement, Karen Phipps picked up her Associate of Science degree in Nursing and a hug from Ogeechee Tech President Lori Durden. - photo by Jason Martin



Charles Scott is all smiles while posing for a photo with his wife Thursday after receiving his Commercial Drivers License (CDL) certificate during Ogeechee Tech’s 2025 May Commencement. - photo by Jason Martin



Ogeechee Tech Cybersecurity instructor Terry Hand, left, congratulates Devon Witkowski after Witkowski received his Cybersecurity and IT degree Thursday evening. - photo by Jason Martin



Ogeechee Technical College alumna and 2024-2025 Bulloch County Teacher of the Year Heather Gonzales offers the commencement address Thursday inside Hanner Fieldhouse. - photo by Jason Martin

