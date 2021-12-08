Ogeechee Tech appoints three to its Foundation Board

Ogeechee Technical College Foundation recently announced the appointment of Ken Austin, Lagina Evans and John Scott to local board of trustees.

“The connection between the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation and our local community continues to grow stronger with our recent appointees,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “Ken, Lagina, and John all bring unique connections and perspectives to our board and I look forward to their contributions for years to come.”

Ken Austin, a native of Screven County, currently serves as market president for the Queensborough National Bank and Trust Sylvania Team, where he has worked for more than 12 years. Austin said he looks forward to providing high quality banking and financial services to the community.

A graduate of Screven County High School, Austin also earned a BBA with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Georgia in 2000, and graduated from the Georgia Banking School in 2016. He currently serves as an R.A. Leader at First Baptist Church and is an active member of the Sylvania Lion’s Club where he has also served as president and was named Lion of the Year.

Lagina Evans is a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia, with a BSN in Nursing. Prior to accepting the position of CEO of Optim Medical Center-Screven, Evans served as the chief nursing officer of the facility. She began her career as a certified nursing assistant at the hospital in 1979 before going off to college and coming back home.

In addition to her dedication to the hospital, Evans said she is is very proud of her family: son, Blake Evans and wife, Paige; daughter, Brandy Thompson and husband, Eric, and two beloved grandchildren, Emelia and Everlee Thompson

John Scott, a native of Screven County, currently serves as the general manager and CEO of Bulloch Solutions. After earning his business degree from Georgia Southern University, Scott worked at McCall-Thomas Engineering until 2001 before he joined Bulloch Solutions as engineering manager.

Scott has extensive experience serving on boards throughout the community. In 2018, Scott completed his term as president of the Georgia Telecommunications Association (GTA) where he continues to serve on the board of directors. He has also previously served on the OTC Technical Advisory Committee and currently serves on the Morris Bank board of directors.

Scott said he enjoys spending time with his wife, Laura, and son, John Scott, III. He and his family are members of Compassion Christian Church in Statesboro.



