Ogeechee OBGYN to offer maternal fetal medicine at The Annex in Statesboro

Local obstetricians and gynecologists at Ogeechee OBGYN said they saw a need for women in Statesboro and surrounding areas to have access to specialized medical care during their pregnancy for not only the patient, but the unborn child, as well.

According to a release from the medical group, Drs. Chelsea Mikell and James Small have decided to partner with Women’s Telehealth, which is Atlanta-based, to bring healthcare that is often found in larger areas like Augusta, Savannah and Atlanta to patients in the Statesboro area.

Women’s Telehealth was founded four years ago by Dr. C. Anne Patterson, a Board-Certified expert in maternal fetal medicine in Atlanta for over 25 years. She worked at NASA, but later decided to pursue a career in medicine.

According to the release, Ogeechee OB-GYN will open The Annex, which will see patients for routine gynecological and obstetrical care and offer maternal fetal medicine to the community, as well.

“The Annex supports Maternal Fetal Medicine Services by providing a space for Dr. Anne Patterson and other perinatologists of Women’s Telehealth to offer their expertise and services to high-risk obstetrical patients,” said Dr. Small. “Previously, these services were only available in larger communities and patients had to travel to receive them. We are so proud to now be able to offer these services to our patients locally.”

Patterson completed her MD, OB/GYN residency and MFM fellowship all at Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta. She also studied fetal physiology at Oxford University in England during that time. For more than 20 years, Dr. Patterson has been in private practice, delivering babies at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.

Since its inception, Dr. Patterson and Women’s Telehealth have completed more than 10,000 maternal fetal telemedicine encounters across 12 states and eight countries.

According to the publication “Every Mother Counts, 2022” – “The US has higher rates of maternal deaths than 45 other countries and is the only developed country with a consistently rising maternal mortality rate. Over half of these deaths are preventable.”

According to the Ogeechee OBGYN release, Georgia has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. The March of Dimes says the reason for this is that around 35% of counties in Georgia are maternity care deserts, where health care services for pregnant women are limited or non-existent in some rural parts of the state.

Women’s Telehealth will give patients access to board-certified maternal fetal medicine physicians, mid-level providers, RDMS sonographers and medical assistants, according to the Ogeechee OB-GYN release.

“The opening of The Annex will change the medical availability to pregnant women in Statesboro and surrounding rural areas by allowing these patients access to experienced medical care that can help to prevent pregnancy complications, save travel time and expenses for the families,” the release stated.



