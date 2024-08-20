No make-up days for students & employees

In light of the impact of Tropical Storm Debby, the superintendent of schools has announced that Bulloch County Schools’ students and employees will not need to make up for the missed days.According to a release from the school district Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Charles Wilson made the decision in consultation with the Board of Education. The storm caused significant local flooding and destruction to roadways, which led to schools being closed for five days from Aug. 5-9. Some families are still affected and for now the school district continues to operate on an alternate transportation plan that prevents buses from traveling on dirt roads.Regular school attendance positively affects student achievement, the release stated. To make up for these missed instructional days, our schools will adjust the pacing of course lessons.“We understand the challenges and stress this storm has brought to our community,” Wilson said. “By waiving the make-up days, we hope to provide some relief and allow everyone to focus on recovery. However, we must stay focused on the importance of instructional time for students, and we will be working throughout all of our schools to ensure our students receive the instruction they need. We are going to have to be intentional about utilizing instructional time for what students need the most.”The remainder of the 2024-2025 school calendar will remain as scheduled.All athletic games that were originally scheduled during the period of time when school was canceled have been rescheduled for a later date or canceled in conjunction with the opposing school. No games were forfeited.



