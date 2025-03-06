No injuries after school bus accident on Mill Creek Elementary route

No injuries were reported after an accident Thursday morning involving a Bulloch County Schools bus and another vehicle in Statesboro.

Hayley Greene, public relations director for the school district, said the incident took place at the intersection of Highway 24 and Beasley Road on a bus route for Mill Creek Elementary, which is located at that intersection.

"Students were on the bus," Greene said. "EMS and school medical personnel have checked all passengers and no injuries have been reported at this time."

All the children on the bus are now in school, Greene said.

The accident is under investigation by law enforcement.